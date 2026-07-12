London [UK], July 12 (ANI): Brendon McCullum is set to step down from his role as England's Test head coach but will continue to oversee the team's white-ball sides, maintaining his involvement with the limited-overs formats.

Advertisement

McCullum took charge of England's Test team in the summer of 2022 and sparked an immediate turnaround in their fortunes with his aggressive 'Bazball' approach.

Advertisement

Under his leadership, England won 11 of their first 13 Tests, a remarkable improvement after managing just one victory in their previous 17 matches before his appointment.

Advertisement

However, England's Test fortunes have dipped in recent months, with McCullum's side losing eight of their last 12 matches and winning only three. The poor run included a 2-1 home series defeat against New Zealand, which came after a 4-1 Ashes loss in Australia during a challenging tour marked by costly mistakes both on and off the field.

ECB Chief Executive Officer Richard Gould said: "Brendon breathed new life into England Men's Test team during an exciting period which saw some amazing victories, and we're grateful for all he has given to the role. We now believe that the time is right to make a change for the Test team as we target victory in The Ashes next summer."

Advertisement

England Men's Managing Director Rob Key said: "Some of England's most memorable moments in recent history have occurred under Brendon's leadership of the Test team. It's been an absolute privilege to watch him shape the mentality of the team, to one the players have loved, and see him develop a new generation of talent who will be at the heart of England Men's teams for years to come. He leaves the Test team well-set and poised to achieve great things."

McCullum expressed pride in his time as England's Test coach, thanking players, staff, and fans for their support. While disappointed to leave the role, he said he respected the decision and would now focus on guiding England's white-ball teams.

McCullum wished the Test side success, praised the talent within the squad, and said he would continue to support the players.

"I've absolutely loved coaching the Test side, and I'm incredibly proud of what we've achieved together. There've been some unbelievable highs and a few tough days along the way, but that's all part of taking on a challenge like this. It's been a privilege and an honour, and I'm grateful. Grateful to the players, the staff and the fans who supported us on the journey. Of course, I'm gutted not to be continuing, but I respect the decision. My focus now is on giving everything I've got to the White Ball teams and helping England keep moving forward. I wish the Test team nothing but success. There's a hell of a lot of talent in that dressing room and they're a special bunch of lads. I'll always be backing the boys, with a smile on my face, and hoping they keep taking the game on. I know they'll continue to make people proud," Brendon McCullum said. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)