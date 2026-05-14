Brett Lee, Adam Gilchrist pay emotional tribute to Andrew Symonds on fourth death anniversary

Sydney [Australia], May 14 (ANI): Australian legends Brett Lee and Adam Gilchrist recalled their former teammate Andrew Symonds, who passed away four years ago on this day (May 14) at the age of 46 in a car accident in Queensland.

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Ever since he debuted on the international scene in 1998, fans and the cricketing fraternity knew he was a special talent, as shown by his abilities to clear the ropes effortlessly, take crucial wickets with his bowling and put on a show of athleticism with his fielding and spectacular catches.

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Lee paid an emotional tribute to his late teammate Symonds, remembering him as a loyal friend who was always there through both triumphs and setbacks.

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Lee said everyone who played with Symonds felt his warmth and support, calling him "the epitome of a good mate." He also shared how Symonds was happiest fishing with his dog by his side and expressed his thoughts for his family.

"Went looking through old photos today to find one to share, and every single one I found of us on the field was Roy either lifting me in the air after a wicket or holding me up after disappointment. He was always there, no matter the situation. And I'm sure I'm not unique in saying that. Every player you shared the field with, every mate you made, felt the same. That was Roy. The epitome of a good mate. You wouldn't find a better one. Thinking of Chloe and Will today. You were always happiest with a fishing rod in your hand and your dog by your side. Miss you, mate," Brett Lee wrote in an Instagram post.

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View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brett Lee (@brettlee_58)

"Still miss you, mate. 14/05/2022," Gilchrist wrote in an Instagram post.

Ever since Symonds debuted on the international scene in 1998, fans and the cricketing fraternity knew he was a special talent, as shown by his abilities to clear the ropes effortlessly, take crucial wickets with his bowling and put on a show of athleticism with his fielding and spectacular catches.

Symonds was a white-ball specialist. In 198 ODI matches, he scored 5,088 runs at an average of 39.75 and a strike rate of 92.44. He had six centuries and 30 half-centuries in ODIs, with the best individual score of 156.

He also had 133 wickets in ODIs, with the best figures of 5/18. Though he got to play only a few T20Is, his batting proved to be extremely crucial in establishing T20Is as an entertaining format.

In 14 matches and 11 innings, he scored 337 runs at an average of 48.14 and a strike rate of 169.34, with two half-centuries. His best score was 85*. Symonds had eight wickets in this format. (ANI)

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