Brett Lee announced as latest inductee to Australian Cricket Hall of Fame

Melbourne [Australia], December 28 (ANI): Australian pace bowling legend Brett Lee is the latest inductee to the Australian Cricket Hall of Fame, announced Cricket Australia (CA) on Saturday night.

Featuring over 60 members since its inception in 1996, Lee joins the elite company of legends like Ricky Ponting, Don Bradman, Keith Miller, Dennis Lillie, The Chappell brothers, Ian and Greg, Shane Warne, Steve Waugh, Michael Hussey, among other superstars of Aussie cricket.

Taking to their official X handle, Cricket Australia wrote, "A proven winner, a tearaway with ball in hand and true entertainer across all formats of the game. @BrettLee_58 is the newest member of the Australian Cricket Hall of Fame!"

https://x.com/CricketAus/status/2005041428641312961

Lee represented his nation in 76 Tests, ending as the eighth-highest wicket-taker with 310 scalps at an average of 30.81, with best figures of 5/30, and ten five-wicket hauls to his name. The tearaway quick was also the second-highest wicket-taker in ODIs, with 380 scalps in 221 matches at an average of 23.36, with 14 four-fers and nine five-fours. In 25 T20Is, he took 28 scalps at an average of 25.50.

With 718 scalps in 322 matches, Lee is Australia's fourth-highest wicket-taker in the all-time list, having taken his scalps at an average of 26.66, with 31 four-fers and 19 five-fors to his name.

He was also a handy contributor with the bat down the order, scoring 2,728 runs in 322 matches and 212 innings at an average of 18.94, with eight fifties and a best score of 64.

In Australia, he won three major ICC titles: the 2003 ICC Cricket World Cup and the ICC Champions Trophy in 2006 and 2009. (ANI)

