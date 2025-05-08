Brevis, Dube star as CSK edge past KKR in thriller at Eden Gardens

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], May 8 (ANI): Chennai Super Kings (CSK) secured their third win of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season with a nail-biting two-wicket victory over defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Wednesday.

Dewald Brevis and Shivam Dube were the architects of CSK's chase, anchoring the innings after a dramatic collapse early in the innings.

Chasing a modest target, CSK lost both Ayush Mhatre and Devon Conway for two-ball ducks, with Mhatre falling to Vaibhav Arora in the second ball of the innings and Conway being bowled by Moeen Ali in the following over. The early blows rattled the visitors, but debutant Urvil Patel responded with an explosive cameo, smashing 31 runs off just 11 balls, including one boundary and four sixes, before being dismissed by Harshit Rana.

Veteran Ravichandran Ashwin, who was promoted up the order, failed to make an impact and was sent back for 8 runs by Rana. Ravindra Jadeja also couldn't contribute significantly, making 19 before being bowled by Varun Chakravarthy, leaving CSK reeling at 60/5.

It was then that Dewald Brevis and Shivam Dube came together to stabilize the innings. Brevis, playing with confidence and aggression, hammered his maiden IPL fifty, a blistering 52 off just 25 balls with four boundaries and four sixes. His assault included a memorable over off Arora, from which he scored 30 runs. The pair added a vital 67-run stand before Brevis fell to Chakravarthy.

After the dismissal of Brevis, MS Dhoni joined Dube at the crease. The two added a composed 43-run partnership that took the game deep. Dube, playing the anchor's role, scored a patient 45 off 40 deliveries before being dismissed by Arora in 18.4 overs.

CSK needed eight runs off the final six deliveries when Dhoni, cool under pressure, launched the first ball of the last over from Andre Russell for a massive six. With the momentum firmly in their favour, Anshul Kamboj struck the winning runs to seal the thrilling win.

Dhoni remained unbeaten on 17 off 18 balls, showcasing his trademark calmness in crunch moments. Arora, despite claiming 3/48, endured a tough outing after being smashed for 30 in one over by Brevis. Harshit Rana and Varun Chakravarthy picked up two wickets apiece, while Moeen Ali chipped in with one.

Earlier, after winning the toss, KKR opted to bat first. A second wicket 58-run stand between skipper Ajinkya Rahane (48 in 33 balls, with four boundaries and two sixes) and Sunil Narine (26 in 17 balls, with four boundaries and a six) propelled KKR forward with a fine run-rate.

After that, knocks from Andre Russell (38 in 21 balls, with four boundaries and three sixes) and Manish Pandey (36* in 28 balls, with a four and six) helped KKR reach 179/6 in their 20 overs.

Noor Ahmed (4/31) topped the bowling charts for CSK while Anshul Kambhoj and Ravindra Jadeja got a piece each.

Brief score: Kolkata Knight Riders 179/6 in 20 overs (Ajinkya Rahane 48, Andre Russell 38; Noor Ahmad 4/31) vs. Chennai Super Kings 183/8 in 19.4 overs (Dewald Brevis 52, Shivam Dube 45; Vaibhav Arora 3/48). (ANI)

