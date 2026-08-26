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Home / Sports / Brevis relishes chance to gain valuable experience at World Cup 2027 venue during Namibia tri-series

Brevis relishes chance to gain valuable experience at World Cup 2027 venue during Namibia tri-series

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ANI
Updated At : 07:48 PM Aug 26, 2026 IST
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Windhoek [Namibia], August 26 (ANI): South African batter Dewald Brevis is relishing the opportunity to play at the Namibia Cricket Ground in Windhoek, one of the venues set to host next year's ICC Men's Cricket World Cup, as the Proteas prepare for a landmark T20I tri-series involving Zimbabwe and Namibia, according to a press release.

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The tri-series gets underway on August 28, with South Africa taking on hosts Namibia in the opening game. The teams will also face each other in a three-match ODI series following the T20I competition.

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Brevis, one of the most exciting prospects in South Africa's young squad, said the Windhoek venue presents a valuable opportunity for the Proteas to adapt to different conditions and perform as a unit.

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"I'm very excited. The ground looks beautiful. Obviously there will always be challenges and conditions, to which you adapt fast, and you make sure when it's a flat wicket, when the conditions are great, that we perform on that," Brevis said, as quoted by the ICC website.

"And when it's tougher, we find a way to also be positive and make it work. It's exciting, and it's always nice to say if the conditions are tough and you raise your hand as a team and you come on top, it's just a great opportunity," he added.

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With South Africa fielding a young squad for the upcoming tri-series, Brevis stressed that the players are determined to make the most of the opportunity to represent their country.

"I see it as a contest for sure. Obviously, it's younger players, but everyone is very talented and deserves to be here. It's an opportunity to represent your country and make your country proud. So, we are all fresh and ready to play," he said.

Tri-series schedule:

28 August: Namibia v South Africa, Namibia Cricket Ground, Windhoek

29 August: South Africa v Zimbabwe, Namibia Cricket Ground, Windhoek

31 August: Namibia v Zimbabwe, Namibia Cricket Ground, Windhoek

1 September: Zimbabwe v South Africa, Namibia Cricket Ground, Windhoek

3 September: Namibia v Zimbabwe, Namibia Cricket Ground, Windhoek

4 September: Namibia v South Africa, Namibia Cricket Ground, Windhoek

6 September: Final TBC vs TBC, Namibia Cricket Ground, Windhoek

Namibia v South Africa ODI series schedule

9 September: 1st ODI, Namibia Cricket Ground, Windhoek

11 September: 2nd ODI, Namibia Cricket Ground, Windhoek

13 September: 3rd ODI, Namibia Cricket Ground, Windhoek. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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