DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
AI Logo
MASTER AI WITH TRIBUNE
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM T20 World Cup Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Sports / Brian Bennett: A star is born for Chevrons during memorable Super Eight T20 World Cup run

Brian Bennett: A star is born for Chevrons during memorable Super Eight T20 World Cup run

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 12:20 AM Feb 27, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], February 27 (ANI): While Zimbabwe has been knocked out of the T20 World Cup in the Super Eight phase, the group undoubtedly can take a lot of positives back home with their performances, with the emergence of a young Brian Bennett at the grandest stage being the most heartwarming of them all.

Advertisement

Zimbabwe's 72-run loss to India, following a 107-run loss to West Indies, has sealed their exit from the T20 World Cup, with South Africa qualifying for the semifinal from their group and the shoot-off for the second semifinal spot in Group 1 being between India and West Indies, who will play a virtual knockout match at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on March 1. The Sikandar Raza-led side nonetheless had a run to remember, their best-ever performance in the T20 World Cup, with wins over former champions Australia and Sri Lanka in the group stage being standouts.

Advertisement

In the chase of 257 runs against India, Bennett scored a valiant 97* in 59 balls, with eight fours and six sixes at a strike rate of 164.41 and had a 72-run stand with his skipper. It is the highest total by a Zimbabwe player in the tournament's history, outdoing Raza's 82 against Ireland in the 2022 edition in Australia.

Advertisement

97* by Bennett is also the second-highest individual score against India in T20 World Cups, only behind Chris Gayle's 98 in Bridgetown in 2010.

Bennett has had a sensational run at the grandest stage, in his first-ever World Cup across any format, scoring 277 runs in five matches at an average of 277.00 and a strike rate of above 135. Staying unbeaten four times, Bennett scored three fifties, with this being his best knock. So far, he is the second-highest run-getter in the tournament, behind Pakistan's Sahibzada Farhan (283 runs in five innings at an average of 70.75 at a strike rate of 158.10, with a century and two fifties.

Advertisement

India was put to bat first by Zimbabwe and they put their highest T20 WC total of 256/4 on the board courtesy knocks from Abhishek Sharma (55 in 30 balls, with four boundaries and four sixes), Hardik Pandya (50* in 23 balls, with two fours and four sixes) and Tilak Varma (44* in 16 balls, with three fours and four sixes). In reply, Zimbabwe was valiant, posting 184/6 in 20 overs, courtesy a fine 97* in 59 balls, consisting of eight fours and six sixes by Brian Bennett and a 21-ball 31 by skipper Sikandar Raza. Arshdeep Singh (3/24) was the top wicket-taker for India. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts