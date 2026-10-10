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Home / Sports / BRICS Traditional and Indigenous Demonstration Games 2026 to be held in Ahmedabad

BRICS Traditional and Indigenous Demonstration Games 2026 to be held in Ahmedabad

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ANI
Updated At : 01:01 PM Oct 10, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], October 10 (ANI): The Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, in collaboration with the Government of Gujarat, will organise the BRICS Traditional and Indigenous Sports Demonstration Games 2026 at the Veer Savarkar Sports Complex, Ahmedabad, on October 12, 2026, under India's BRICS Chairship.

Mansukh Mandaviya, Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports, will inaugurate the event. The inauguration will be graced by the presence of Harsh Sanghavi, the Deputy Chief Minister of Gujarat, Raksha Nikhil Khadse, Union Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports, and Jayram Gamit, Minister of State for Sports, Gujarat, according to the Sports Ministry.

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The Games will bring together delegations from BRICS Member and partner countries to showcase traditional and indigenous sporting practices and promote cultural exchange, heritage preservation and people-to-people cooperation through sport.

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Designed as a non-competitive platform, the Games will focus on the demonstration, documentation, and exchange of traditional sporting practices, with emphasis placed on cultural significance, practitioner interaction and knowledge-sharing.

Participating countries are expected to showcase a diverse range of traditional and indigenous sports and cultural practices:

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* Belarus: Gorodki

* Bolivia: Lucha de Cholitas, Tinku, Rayuela, Trompo, Cachinas and Carrera de Sacos

* Brazil: Zarabatana (Indigenous Blowpipe), Corrida de Toras (Log Race), Brazilian Para-Jiu-jitsu and Capoeira

* China: Wushu, Lion Dance and Health Qigong

* Ethiopia: Ethiopian Wrestling (Tegel), Ethiopian Gena (Field Hockey) and Selus Gebeta/18-12/Bube/Shahe

* India: Mallakhamb, Yogasana, Kalaripayattu

* Iran: Zoorkhaneh, Haft Sang and Ghanieh

* Kazakhstan: Asyk Atu, Togyzkumalak and Qazaq Kuresi

* Russia: Gorodki and Sambo

* South Africa: Kgati and Iintonga

* United Arab Emirates: Al Tabbah

Bilateral meetings with visiting delegations are planned on the sidelines to explore opportunities to strengthen cooperation in sports and promote traditional and indigenous games within the BRICS framework.

The Games are expected to serve as a unique platform for celebrating the rich sporting heritage of participating countries while fostering mutual understanding, cultural exchange, and stronger people-to-people ties among BRICS nations. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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