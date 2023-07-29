Bridging the gaps in batting

PTI

Bridgetown, July 28

The Indian team will be expected to return to its original batting order as it aims to put up a much-improved show with the bat and take an unassailable lead in the three-match ODI series against West Indies in the second ODI here tomorrow.

Kuldeep Yadav was named the Player of the Match in the first ODI. PTI

Skipper Rohit Sharma and coach Rahul Dravid did face a minor hiccup while trying out the middle-order batters up front on a track that became a raging turner during the second session but a meagre target of 115 meant that things were smooth for the better part.

“I never thought the pitch would play like that, it was the team’s need to bowl first. The pitch had everything for seamers and spinners, our guys did well to restrict them to that score,” Rohit Sharma had said after the match.

The spinners from either side picked up 10 out of the 15 wickets that fell on a rank turner with a lot of bounce and carry.

The track used for the second ODI might not be the same one but nature could be identical and hence the Indian team shouldn’t mind the challenge of batting first.

Facing Gudakesh Motie’s orthodox left-arm spin and Yannic Cariah’s leg breaks won’t be the most difficult proposition but not the easiest one either.

The Indian batters haven’t exactly set the stage on fire when facing spinners on turners and this won’t be a bad test for the team if another turner is rolled out.

With 11 more matches left before the World Cup, India are aiming for a settled combination and hence too much experimentation can spoil the good work.

Rahul Dravid and Sharma’s decision to allow the middle-order batters to express themselves was a welcome move. Sharma came out to bat at No. 7, while Virat Kohli didn’t even bat. It allowed Ishan Kishan, who score a fifty, to play more freely. “We wanted to give game time to the ODI guys who have come in, we will keep trying those things whenever possible. To restrict them to 115, we knew we could try these guys and give them a go,” Sharma said, defending the move of sending Suryakumar at No. 3 and Hardik Pandya at No. 4. “I don’t think they’ll get many chances like this.”

For Suryakumar Yadav, it will be imperative that he can replicate his T20 form in 50-over cricket. — PTI

It’s normal for me: Kuldeep on being a stopgap for India

Bridgetown: Getting dropped due to conditions that require a specific playing combination has been a “normal” thing for Kuldeep Yadav and the left-arm wrist spinner believes that it is better to make every opportunity count than fret about chances that he lost over the years. Yadav took 4 for 6 in just three overs to lead India to a comprehensive win and bag the Player of the Match award. “Most of the times, when I don’t get to play it is because of the situation and combination. It is a normal thing now. I have been playing cricket for so many years, it has been more than six years now. These things are normal,” he said. “Competition will always be there in the Indian cricket team but it motivates you to do well as you can’t take anything lightly. For me, process is more important than performance. “

#Cricket