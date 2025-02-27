DT
PT
Briefly: Ramkumar-Myneni pair enters quarterfinals

Briefly: Ramkumar-Myneni pair enters quarterfinals

Bengaluru Ramkumar Ramanathan and Saketh Myneni breezed into the quarterfinals of the Bengaluru Open with a straight-set victory over the Italian pair of Jacopo Berrettini and Enrico Dalla Valle. The defending champions won 6-3 7-6(4) in one hour and 14...
Agencies
Updated At : 09:20 AM Feb 27, 2025 IST
Bengaluru

Ramkumar Ramanathan and Saketh Myneni breezed into the quarterfinals of the Bengaluru Open with a straight-set victory over the Italian pair of Jacopo Berrettini and Enrico Dalla Valle. The defending champions won 6-3 7-6(4) in one hour and 14 minutes.

Sharjah

Indian women’s team loses in Pink Ladies Cup

The Indian women’s football team went down 0-3 to Korea in their final Pink Ladies Cup match. The Koreans, placed 20th in the FIFA rankings, led 2-0 at half time. While Choi Yoojung (8th) and Choi Dagyeong (27th) put Korea in the lead in the first half, Mun Eunju rounded off the tally in the 81st minute.

Dortmund

Priyanshu, Unnati in second round of German Open

Priyanshu Rajawat, Kiran George, Rakshitha Sree Santhosh Ramraj and Unnati Hooda progressed to the second round of the singles competition at the German Open Super 300 badminton tournament. T Hemanth and Anmol Kharb, however, bowed out.

Dubai

Rublev loses in first round three days after winning title

Third-seeded Andrey Rublev followed up his Qatar Open title with a first-round exit at the Dubai Championships, losing to qualifier Quentin Halys 3-6 6-4 7-6(5). For the 77th-ranked Halys, who next faces Roberto Bautista Agut, it was his first victory over a top-10 opponent.

