Briefly: Sharma shoots season-best 66 to be T-4 in South Africa

Durban

Indian golfer Shubhankar Sharma put together his best round of 2025 as he carded a six-under 66 to be Tied-4th on the weather-affected opening day of the Investec South African Open Championship. This week Sharma is the only Indian in the field as Veer Ahlawat was unable to make the main draw.

Naya Raipur

Advertisement

Shaurya emerges winner in Chhattisgarh Open

Young Delhi golfer Shaurya Bhattacharya stamped his authority with a flawless six-under 63 in the final round to win the title in the Rs 1 crore Chhattisgarh Open here on Friday. Bhattacharya (64-61-61-63), winner on the PGTI in his rookie season last year, had a total of 27-under 249 at the Fairway Golf & Lake Resort.

Advertisement

Bengaluru

DC thrash MI by 9 wickets to claim top spot in WPL

Delhi Capitals dished out an all-round effort to comfortably beat former champions Mumbai Indians by nine wickets and jump to the top of the table in the Women's Premier League here on Friday. Asked to bowl, DC first restricted inaugural edition's winner MI to 123 for nine, riding on Jess Jonassen's fine effort with the ball. Towards the end, it was struggle for MI with no set batter in hand but they somehow managed to get past the 120-run mark without being bowled out. The win enabled DC to jump to the top of the WPL standings.