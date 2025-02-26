DT
Home / Sports / Briefly: Yuki and Popyrin stun top seeds, enter quarters

Briefly: Yuki and Popyrin stun top seeds, enter quarters

Agencies
Updated At : 07:35 AM Feb 26, 2025 IST
Dubai

India’s Yuki Bhambri and his Australian partner Alexei Popyrin combined brilliantly to stun the world No. 1 pair of Marcelo Arevalo (El Salvador) and Mate Pavic (Croatia) in their men’s doubles Round of 16 match at the Dubai Tennis Championships. After dropping the first set, Bhambri and Popyrin staged an incredible comeback to defeat the top seeds 4-6 7-6(1) 10-3.

Navi Mumbai

Tendulkar helps India Masters crush England Masters

Sachin Tendulkar rolled back the years with a 21-ball 34 as India Masters notched up a convincing nine-wicket win over their counterparts from England in the International Masters League. Set a target of 133, India completed the chase in 11.4 overs. Skipper Tendulkar delighted those present inside the stadium with five fours and a six. Gurkeerat Singh Mann top-scored with an unbeaten 63 off 35 balls, while Yuvraj Singh remained not out on 27 off 14 balls as India registered their second successive win.

Bengaluru

Bengaluru qualify for playoffs with 1-0 win over Chennaiyin

Bengaluru FC secured qualification to the playoffs and ended Chennaiyin FC’s race for the top-six after a 1-0 win in their Indian Super League match. The Blues see themselves at the third spot courtesy 37 points as a result of this triumph.

