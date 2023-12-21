 Brij Bhushan loyalist Sanjay Singh elected Wrestling Federation of India chief : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Sports
  • Brij Bhushan loyalist Sanjay Singh elected Wrestling Federation of India chief

Brij Bhushan loyalist Sanjay Singh elected Wrestling Federation of India chief

Stage set for lifting UWW ban on Wrestling Federation of India

Brij Bhushan loyalist Sanjay Singh elected Wrestling Federation of India chief

Sanjay Singh (right) on the day of the election. PTI



PTI

New Delhi, December 21

Sanjay Singh on Thursday became the new president of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) with his panel comfortably winning most of the posts in the delayed polls as outgoing chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh gained indirect control over the sports body.

Sanjay, who is a Brij Bhushan loyalist and UP Wrestling Association vice-president, secured 40 votes as against seven that his rival Anita Sheoran got.

RSS-affiliate Sanjay hails from Varanasi and is a very close associate of Brij Bhushan. Given the tremendous interest the outgoing chief has in the sport, it is expected that Sanjay will consult him in policy decisions.

“It’s triumph for thousands of wrestlers in the country who suffered in the past 7-8 months,” Sanjay Singh told reporters after his huge win.

“We will respond to politics with politics and wrestling with wrestling,” Sanjay replied when asked about the politics being played within federation.

The panel of Sheoran, a CWG gold medallist, though managed to win the key post of Secretary- General as Prem Chand Lochab, a former RSPB secretary, beat Darshan Lal 27-19.

Devender Singh Kadian, who runs a chain of food joints on National Highways and is considered to be close to protesting wrestlers, claimed the senior vice-president’s post, beating I D Nanavati 32-15.

The Brij Bhushan camp The Brij Bhushan camp won 13 of the 15 posts. It swept all the four posts of vice-presidents with Delhi’s Jai Prakash (37), West Bengal’s Asit Kumar Saha (42), Punjab’s Kartar Singh (44) and Manipur’s N Phoni (38) winning the elections.

The new Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, who did not turn up for the polls, got only five votes in the VP election.

Uttarakhand’s Satyapal Singh Deshwal, who is also from Brij Bhushan camp, is the new treasurer. He beat Jammu and Kashmir’s Dushyant Sharma 34-12.

All five executive committee members were also from the outgoing chief’s camp.

“The wrestlers who have been protesting over the last one year should leave the path and concentrate on their sport. That will only give them success and fame,” two-time Asian games champion Kartar Singh said.

“The sport has suffered a lot in the last one year due to the protest by wrestlers and no national  competition at any level has taken place depriving subjuniors, juniors and seniors of jobs, promotions, etc,,” he added.

The outcome of the polls would give top wrestlers Bajrang Punia, Vinesh Phogat and Sakshi Malik the feeling that their protest against Brij Bhushan has come to naught as they could not get the fraternity behind them despite aggressively pushing for a change of guard. A close associate of the BJP MP is now at the helm.

They had accused Brij Bhushan of sexually harassing women wrestlers, including juniors, and managed to mobilise huge support from different sections of society but the protest fizzled out the day they planned a march towards new Parliament building on May 28 when Delhi police removed all the protesters from Jantar Mantar for rioting.

The wrestlers had officially called off their protest on June 7 when Sports Minister Anurag Thakur assured them that none of the family members or close associates of Brij Bhushan will be allowed to enter the WFI election fray.

Stage set for lifting UWW ban on WFI

The election of the new executive council will also pave the way for lifting the UWW ban on WFI. The world governing body of the game had banned WFI for not conducting election on time, forcing Indian wrestlers to compete as neutral athletes at the 2023 World Championships.

The election process was set in motion in July but was delayed because of court cases. The Supreme Court recently set aside the stay imposed by the Punjab and Haryana High Court, paving the way for the process to elect the new WFI governing body. PTI

The Tribune is now available on WhatsApp Channels. Click here to get all the latest updates from us on WhatsApp .

#Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Punjab BJP leader Anil Sarin on the run after FIR in PPSC scam

2
India

Lok Sabha passes 3 criminal law bills in absence of 97 suspended MPs

3
World

Indian national charged in US: India's ties with Canada may have undergone ‘a tonal shift’, says PM Trudeau

4
Diaspora

Jalandhar man's body found in London; police seek help in piecing together his last movements

5
Punjab

Illegal mining turns Ropar bridge wobbly, may collapse

6
Punjab

Partap Bajwa asks Navjot Sidhu not to set up his ‘own stage’; infighting in Punjab Congress to fore

7
India

Without Opposition, three British-era criminal laws being replaced for ‘speedy justice’

8
India

‘Community service’ as punishment for 6 offences: Key points of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita which will replace IPC

9
Entertainment

Actor Shreyas Talpade discharged from hospital days after suffering heart attack

10
Himachal

Self-propelled train on heritage Kalka-Shimla track after trial

Don't Miss

View All
After snowfall, tourist influx gains momentum in Manali
Himachal

After snowfall, tourist influx gains momentum in Manali

Artworks on tunnel walls in Shimla draw tourists
Himachal

Artworks on tunnel walls in Shimla draw tourists

Self-propelled Shimla train on track after trial
Himachal

Self-propelled train on heritage Kalka-Shimla track after trial

Illegal mining turns Ropar bridge wobbly, may collapse
Punjab

Illegal mining turns Ropar bridge wobbly, may collapse

When Preity Zinta bought wrong player for Punjab Kings at IPL auctions, know what happens next
Trending

When Preity Zinta bought wrong player for Punjab Kings at IPL auction, know what happened next

Watch viral video of a series of cars bump into each other on Bengaluru road
Trending

Watch viral video of a series of cars bump into each other on Bengaluru road

Dawood Ibrahim was linked to this Bollywood actress, her career ended after their photos watching cricket match went viral
Trending

Dawood Ibrahim was linked to this Bollywood actress, her career ended after their photos watching cricket match went viral

Braving cold, Karnal school students attend classes in open
Haryana

Braving cold, Karnal school students attend classes in open

Top News

Brij Bhushan aide Sanjay Singh elected Wrestling Federation of India chief

Brij Bhushan loyalist Sanjay Singh elected Wrestling Federation of India chief

Stage set for lifting UWW ban on Wrestling Federation of Ind...

3 more Opposition MPs suspended from Lok Sabha, total count reaches 100

3 more Opposition MPs suspended for 'unruly behaviour'; total count reaches 146

Parliamentary Affairs Minister moved motion for the suspensi...

Govt to hand over comprehensive security of Parliament complex to Central Industrial Security Force

Government to hand over Parliament security to Central Industrial Security Force

Earlier, frisking of visitors to Parliament complex was done...

Parliament gives nod to bill on appointment, service conditions of CEC, ECs

Parliament clears Bill on appointment of Chief Election Commissioner, Election Commissioners

The Rajya Sabha has already given its nod to the Chief Elect...

Jagdeep Dhankhar has brought casteism to Parliament, Kharge says as Opposition leaders march from Parliament to Vijay Chowk to protest against suspension of MPs

Dhankhar has brought casteism to Parliament, Kharge alleges as Opposition MPs take out protest march

INDIA bloc leaders will protest at Jantar Mantar on Friday a...


Cities

View All

Looking back 2023: City expands its art & cultural landscape

Looking back 2023: Amritsar expands its art & cultural landscape

Murder bid case: Farmers, activists allege police inaction, hold demonstration

Swadesh Darshan 2.0 scheme: Expedite infra upgrade near Golden Temple, Amritsar DC directs officials

Sahibzadas' Shaheedi Week: Akal Takht Jathedar asks devotees to observe simplicity

Cricketer Ritesh Walia: Story of passion, grit & dedication

Cops raid drugs hotspots

Bathinda: Cops raid drugs hotspots

Employment Exchange records only 8% placements in 9 years

Chandigarh: Employment Exchange records only 8% placements in 9 years

Chandigarh: Pan-city 24x7 water supply project moves step further

Amit Shah’s visit to Chandigarh: Traffic advisory released

‘Proxy litigator’ DLF to cough up Rs 5 lakh costs

Court issues notices to Chandigarh MP Kirron Kher, her PA Sahdev Salaria, UT

Fire breaks out in Delhi’s Gopaldas Bhawan building; 15 fire tender pressed into service

Fire breaks out in Delhi’s Gopaldas Bhawan building; 15 fire tender pressed into service

Summons politically motivated, Arvind Kejriwal tells Enforcement Directorate

Court extends AAP MP Sanjay Singh’s judicial custody in excise scam case till Jan 10

Delhi High Court asks Centre to consider representation for linking property with Aadhaar

No provision of OBC representation in AIIMS governing body & committees: Parliament panel

Police appeal for help in piecing together his last movements after missing Jalandhar man's body is found in East London

Jalandhar man's body found in London; police seek help in piecing together his last movements

Looking back 2023: Jalandhar District not in the pink of health

Breach in distributary inundates wheat crop

Day before ED hearing, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal at Vipassana centre in Hoshiarpur

Jalandhar MP Sushil Kumar Rinku meets Union Railway Minister

Ludhiana among 5 million-plus cities to record dip in road mishap deaths

Ludhiana among 5 million-plus cities to record dip in road mishap deaths

Looking back 2023 PAU: Sexual harassment, strikes marred diamond jubilee year

Military hospital nurse among three nabbed with 1.5-kg heroin

Employees meet Ludhiana MC chief, seek redressal of their issues

Punjab got lowest MGNREGS funds in 3 years, MP told

SHGs to lead school uniform production

SHGs to lead school uniform production

80 varieties of flower at university exhibition

Punjabi varsity make it to quarters of all-India hockey tourney

1-day police remand for Shutrana former MLA Satwant Mohi

Punjab Police officers can no longer take ‘favourites’ along after transfer