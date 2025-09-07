"Brilliant bunch, unbelievable skill set....": Suryakumar Yadav lauds Team India ahead of Asia Cup

Dubai [UAE], September 6 (ANI): With the Asia Cup 2025 just around the corner, Team India is brimming with energy, confidence, and optimism. Skipper Suryakumar Yadav has praised his squad's energy.

The Indian cricket team posted a video on their Instagram handle where a few players shared their thoughts on the squad,

Captain Suryakumar Yadav expressed his delight over the team's spirit and work ethic, praising the youngsters for their commitment.

"To have such a brilliant bunch around with an unbelievable skill set always puts a smile on my face when I see those boys on the ground. The way they put their bodies on the line, I think that's what I want from them, and they just enjoy on the ground," Suryakumar said.

Shubman Gill, who was the player of the tournament in the recently concluded Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy, echoed the excitement and highlighted India's aggressive approach.

"Very excited, obviously. I think it's a great group, and the way we have been playing T20s has been nothing short of entertaining, terrific cricket. I'm really looking forward to joining the group," Gill said.

Pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah, who returns to the T20I setup after a gap, is relishing the fresh vibe within the dressing room.

"It really feels good; I have joined the T20 group after a long time. There's young energy, young people in our team, so yeah, looking forward to it, exciting times ahead," Bumrah said.

Fellow pacer Arshdeep Singh spoke about the lively atmosphere in the camp as the players build up towards the tournament opener.

"Very lively atmosphere, it's been fun here. We are getting into it little by little, and before the first match, we will be at full intensity," Arshdeep said.

All-rounder Hardik Pandya also shared his thoughts on the squad's potential.

"This feels like a very good bunch of people and exciting talent," Hardik said.

Shivam Dube spoke about the positive team culture under head coach Gautam Gambhir.

"I had so much fun because the atmosphere of this team is amazing. There is always one thing that coach has said to every player, whenever you play for your country, you've got an opportunity to do something new. I've utilized that well, trained hard, and tried to become a better cricketer," Dube explained.

The Indian T20I set-up has a blend of youth and experience. The Asia Cup will not only test their adaptability but also serve as a crucial step in shaping the core for the T20 World Cup 2026.

India will kick off their campaign against the UAE on September 10, while the much-debated game against arch-rival Pakistan is scheduled for September 14, with both fixtures set to be played in Dubai. India will play their final group stage fixture against Oman on September 19 in Abu Dhabi.

Team India squad for Asia Cup: Suryakumar Yadav (C), Shubman Gill (VC), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jitesh Sharma (WK), Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Sanju Samson (WK), Harshit Rana, Rinku Singh

Reserve players: Prasidh Krishna, Washington Sundar, Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Yashasvi Jaiswal. (ANI)

