New Delhi [India], February 26 (ANI): Former cricketer Michael Vaughan isn't surprised that England crashed out of the Champions Trophy in the group stage with a defeat against Afghanistan in the "conditions" that were on offer in Lahore on Wednesday.

At the renowned Gaddafi Stadium, Afghanistan brought out the big guns and kept their semi-final hopes alive at the cost of England's campaign.

It was a run-scoring fest that went right down to the wire. Afghanistan held its nerves to defend the 325/7 total with a slender eight-run victory.

After the gripping encounter ended with smiles in Afghanistan's camp and sorrow in England's, Vaughan said England have not played good enough in white-ball cricket.

"Brilliant from Afghanistan .. Thoroughly deserved win .. England just haven't played good enough white-ball cricket for a couple of years .. this result isn't a surprise in these conditions," Vaughan wrote on X.

Afghanistan fans felt nostalgic as they saw their side successfully defend against England, just like they did during the ODI World Cup 2023 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.

It was a nerve-wracking thriller as spectators witnessed ODI cricket at its best. The momentum swung like a pendulum as the game went right down the wire, leading to a nerve-wracking thriller.

In a battle of nerves and grit, Afghanistan maintained its composure right till the end. When the wicket kept falling at the other end, Ibrahim Zadran remained undaunted and continued to toy with England's bowling unit.

He shattered records on his way to a swashbuckling 177(146), the highest individual score in the tournament's history. Azmatullah Omarzai (41) and Gulbadin Naib (40) chipped in with valuable contributions to lift Afghanistan to an imposing total of 325/7.

In reply, Joe Root's 118 wasn't enough to salvage a victory for England as they succumbed to an 8-run defeat. Azmatullah Omarzai finished with figures of 5/58, the best for Afghanistan in the ICC ODI tournaments. (ANI)

