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Home / Sports / "Brings immense pride to nation": President Droupadi Murmu hails India's shooting silver medallists at Asian Games 2026

"Brings immense pride to nation": President Droupadi Murmu hails India's shooting silver medallists at Asian Games 2026

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ANI
Updated At : 01:02 PM Sep 20, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], September 20 (ANI): President Droupadi Murmu on Sunday congratulated Indian shooters Elavenil Valarivan, Vidarsa K Vinod and Sonam Uttam Maskar for winning the silver medal in the women's 10m air rifle team event at the Asian Games 2026.

The President's official handle on X praised the trio for opening India's medal account at the Games and expressed her best wishes for their future success.

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"Heartiest congratulations to Elavenil Valarivan, Vidarsa K Vinod and Sonam Uttam Maskar on winning Silver Medal in the Women’s 10m Air Rifle Team event at the Asian Games 2026. Your commendable achievement has opened India’s medal account at the Games and brings immense pride to the nation. My best wishes for your continued success," the post read.

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India enjoyed a strong start at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games 2026, with shooting leading the medal charge. Elavenil Valarivan won silver in the women's 10m air rifle individual final after earlier teaming up with Sonam Maskar and Vidarsa Vinod to secure another silver in the team event.

Suchika Tariyal confirmed a medal in women's traditional 60kg MMA after defeating Mongolia's Altanchimeg Baigalmaa in the quarterfinal. India's table tennis teams also registered 3-0 wins over Indonesia in both women's and men's team events, while the women's hockey team began their campaign with a dominant 19-0 victory over Uzbekistan.

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Earlier, Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Sunday hailed Indian shooters Elavenil Valarivan, Sonam Maskar, and Vidarsa Vinod for winning silver in the Women’s 10m Air Rifle Team event, securing India’s first medal at the 2026 Asian Games.

The Indian trio scored 1898.0 points to win silver, finishing behind China, which claimed gold with a world-record 1904.2 points. Host Japan took bronze with 1897.1 points.

"India’s first medal at #AsianGames2026! Congratulations to Elavenil Valarivan, Sonam Maskar & Vidarsa K Vinod on securing Silver in the Women’s 10m Air Rifle Team event. Wishing our champions and the entire Indian contingent many more moments of glory," Mandaviya wrote in an X post. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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