British Junior Open: Anahat Singh flatters to deceive, ends 2nd

PTI

Birmingham, January 8

Rising Indian star Anahat Singh signed off with a runner-up finish in the girls’ under-17 category at the British Junior Open squash tournament here.

The Indian top seed Anahat went down 2-3 to Egyptian second seed Nadien Elhammamy in a tense 68-minute cliffhanger at the University of Birmingham on Sunday.

The 15-year-old won the opening game 11-7, before Elhammamy fought back to claim the next two on tiebreak 13-11 and 12-10. The Delhi girl won the fourth game 11-5 to force a decider, and not much separated the pair in the fifth, which the Egyptian clinched 11-9.

Meanwhile, Aryaveer Dewan, the reigning US Junior Open boys’ under-15 champion, took third place in the under-15 section. He lost to Egyptian top seed Philopater Saleh 1-3 in the semifinals, but won the playoff for third place.