British open: Amateur Lamprecht takes lead

HOYLAKE, July 20

Tommy Fleetwood took advantage of benign conditions to shoot a sparkling 66 and share the British Open first-round lead with South African amateur Christo Lamprecht today. Fleetwood, bidding to become the first Englishman to win the title since Nick Faldo in 1992, picked up four birdies on the back-nine to join the towering Lamprecht on 5-under.

Roared on by the galleries at a course close to where he was born, the 32-year-old Fleetwood made the perfect start to his bid for a first Major crown. “It was very cool and I think you can’t ask for more from the fans and the support,” the world No. 21 said.

Lamprecht, who is 6 feet 8 inches in height, drove with great power and accuracy in a round including seven birdies and two bogeys. “It’s pretty surreal,” the 22-year-old said.

American Stewart Cink, Open champion in 2009, rolled back the years with a flawless 68 to finish at 3-under, level with compatriot Wyndham Clark who won last month’s US Open. — Reuters