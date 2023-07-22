British open: Birthday boy Shubhankar in top-10 at halfway stage

Hoylake, July 21

India’s Shubhankar Sharma bounced back from a double-bogey on the par-3 17th with a magnificent birdie on the last hole to shoot an even-par 71 in the second round of the 151st British Open here today. Sharma, who turned 27 today, was 3-under for two rounds and tied-4th, though many players were yet to complete their rounds at the challenging Royal Liverpool Golf Club.

Sharma made up for the bogey on the 8th hole with birdies on the 7th and 15th. The Chandigarh golfer, however, hit a wayward tee shot on the penultimate hole. The double-bogey led to Sharma slipping down the leaderboard, outside the top-10. Sharma recovered quickly to birdie the par-5 18th after a magnificent chip from the rough to within five feet of the hole.

On Thursday, Sharma got off to a perfect start as he put together a solid round of 3-under 68 to lie tied-7th. He shone in afternoon conditions when scoring became even more difficult.

Sharma, who had just one bogey against four birdies, was in one of the last three groups to finish the day. With the pace of play also being somewhat slow, Sharma needed more than five hours and 15 minutes for the round.

“The birthday bit can come later. As for golf, yes, really happy. We did some good preparations before this event, and even before this week when I was here three weeks ago,” said Sharma after the first round.

“It was good to look at the course, have three rounds earlier before the event started. Really happy that all my work has kind of paid off. There’s still a long way to go in the event. But I played really solid. Very proud of the way I played. I was rarely out of position. I was I was able to make pars, as well. And yeah, solid round,” he added.

Harman roars clear at top

Brian Harman fired a superb 6-under. Reuters

American Brian Harman surged to the top of the leaderboard with a barrage of early birdies and an eagle at the last to post a superb 6-under in his second round.

Conditions made scoring devilishly difficult with sub-par rounds few and far between, but the course held no fears for Harman who opened up a five-shot lead. — Agencies