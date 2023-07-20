British Open: Shubhankar eyes Major gain

Hoylake, July 19

Flanked by his coach Jesse Grewal and family, Indian golfer Shubhankar Sharma will expect a good outing at his third campaign at the British Open beginning here tomorrow.

Sharma also played the Open in 2018 and 2019, finishing 51st on both occasions. He is looking forward to a good week after having come over to the venue last month to play a few practice rounds at the Royal Liverpool Golf Club, which is hosting the event after nine years.

For Sharma, the Open has always been special, for it falls around his birthday. Sharma turns 27 on July 21.

“The Open is my favourite Major. It has always been, just with how the tournament was telecast in India also and with the TV timings. It was perfect for me to come back after school and watch it. It worked perfectly on the weekend as well,” said Sharma. “I guess that is also one of the reasons why I like the Open. Even when I was a kid, it was around my birthday. So it used to be a double celebration for me,” he added.

Rory McIlroy will be high on confidence after winning the Scottish Open last week. file photo

With two of his most ardent supporters, coach Grewal and father Col ML Sharma, also there, it will be a special week. “I came here on Monday. It helps because once I’ve seen the course. The preparation has been on the short game. My whole family is here. I’m really happy as my mother and sister are here,” said Sharma.

McIlroy in good place

Rory McIlroy is the bookmakers’ favourite to win this week’s British Open and the in-form Northern Irishman may never get a better chance to secure the fifth Major title that has eluded him for so long.

McIlroy appeared to have the golfing world at his feet when he won the 2014 Open at Royal Liverpool to secure his third Major crown at the age of 25 and he claimed a fourth weeks later at the PGA Championship.

Nine years on he has not added to that tally, but the omens are good, despite painful memories of last year’s Open at St Andrews when he was tied for the lead going into the last round but finished third behind champion Cameron Smith after the Australian shot a superb closing 64 to McIlroy’s 70.

Victory at the Scottish Open on Sunday, however, continued a consistent year in which McIlroy has recorded eight top-10 finishes.

He was second at last month’s US Open and the world No. 2 is glad to be back at Hoylake. — Agencies