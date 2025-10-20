Brook, Salt shine as England trounce New Zealand by 65 runs in second T20I

Christchurch [New Zealand], October 20 (ANI): England captain Harry Brook and Phil Salt's batting masterclass routed New Zealand in the second T20I as visitors registered an emphatic 65-run victory at Hagley Oval in Christchurch on Monday.

With a 129-run partnership, Brook and Salt engineered a ruthless assault to trouble New Zealand and steered England to a 1-0 lead in the three-match T20I series, after the opener was washed out due to persistent rain on Saturday.

With New Zealand pursuing an imposing 237-run target, Brydon Carse clipped the hosts' wings with twin strikes in the second over. Tim Robinson (7) and Rachin Ravindra (8) returned without making much of an impact resulting in Tim Seiffert and Mark Chapman sparking the life in New Zealand's chase one again.

With an entertaining 69-run stand, Seiffert (39) and Chapman (28) floundered against spin duo Adil Rashid and Liam Dawson, respectively, which all but confirmed the result. New Zealand skipper Mitchell Santner tried to inject some impetus with his 15-ball 36 but fell against Rashid's spin magic.

Left-arm speedster Luke Wood had the honour of wrapping up England's all-round performance. In the 18th over, he plucked Matt Henry (0) and Jacob Duffy (1) in four deliveries to seal a commanding 65-run win for England.

Rashid, who cleaned up New Zealand's middle order was the standout with the ball, returning with figures of 4/32, while Wood, Carse and Dawson chipped in with two wickets each.

Earlier New Zealand put England to bat after winning the toss with an aim to capitalise on Christchurch's potential bowler-friendly strip. Both teams retained the same XI after the washout on Saturday at the same venue.

Santner misread the surface, which had transformed from a bowling paradise, the one he witnessed in the opener into a much truer surface. With hopes of forcing England to scrape to 153/6, the Kiwis were instead handed a reality check.

Salt used his wrists to great effect to steal runs. Jos Buttler perished against the towering Jacob Duffy while Jacob Bethell looked promising in his short 12-ball 24-run cameo.

Salt continued with his rollicking exploits after skipper Brook joined him at the crease. The belligerent duo forged a fiery 129-run stand for the third-wicket and left the spectators mesmerised.

Brook pulled out a barrage of strokes from his loaded arsenal throughout his swashbuckling 78(35). Jimmy Neesham dropped a straightforward chance, handing Brook an unprecedented lifeline on 40. Following his revival, the 26-year-old made the Blackcaps regret a big time.

He sliced, cut, pulled, scooped, reverse swept, played one-handed stroke and sent the ball outside Hagley Oval. The English captain raced to his fifth T20I fifty in 22 balls after Salt notched his seventh half-century in the format.

In the 18th over, Kyle Jamieson outfoxed Brook with a slower delivery into his body and Tim Robinson did the rest with a diving catch to punch England captain's return ticket on 78(35). Just a ball later, Salt went after Jamieson but Michael Bracewell took a sharp overhead catch, marginally ahead of touching the boundary rope.

As Salt returned on 85(56) after agonisingly missing a ton, Tom Banton launched a scathing attack on Matt Henry in the penultimate over, thwacking three fours and tonking a six to garner 18 runs. Duffy tried to contain Banton and Sam Curran in the final but leaked 13 as England finished with a daunting 236/4. (ANI)

