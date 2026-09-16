Brook’s unbeaten 114, Baker’s fiery spell help England crush Sri Lanka by 119 runs

Southampton [UK], September 16 (ANI): Harry Brook smashed an unbeaten majestic 114 off 49 balls as England produced a commanding 119-run victory over Sri Lanka in the first T20I at The Rose Bowl on Tuesday, taking a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

13 wins in a row for England against Sri Lanka in T20Is now. This was a complete no-contest. England posted a massive 254/4, powered by Brook’s unbeaten 114, and Sri Lanka never really looked in the chase.

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Put in to bat, England piled up 254/4 in 20 overs, with Brook and Jos Buttler putting on a brilliant 128-run partnership for the second wicket. England raced to 90/1 in the powerplay, with Buttler bringing up his half-century from 29 balls before falling for 80.

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Brook then took charge, reaching his century off 42 balls and finishing unbeaten on 114 from 49 deliveries, an innings studded with 10 fours and six sixes. His strike rate was 232.65. Will Jacks added a quick 21 off 12 balls at the death.

Sri Lanka's chase never got going as they slipped to 32/3 in the powerplay. Dasun Shanaka briefly offered resistance with 24 off 14 balls, while Dunith Wellalage top-scored with 33 off 21. Eshan Malinga's unbeaten 13 off five balls only reduced the margin slightly as Sri Lanka were bowled out for 135 in 19 overs.

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Sonny Baker was England's standout bowler, returning 3/12 from four overs, while Jamie Overton and Liam Dawson claimed two wickets apiece. Baker set the tone with a fast and fiery spell in front of his home crowd and the others chipped in.

Brook was named Player of the Match after his career-best T20I score. Kevin Pietersen’s influence on England’s white-ball setup is already beginning to show, after their commanding victory.

Pietersen joined England’s squad earlier this month in a specialist mentor role, a position he will hold through to the 2027 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup in South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia. (ANI)

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