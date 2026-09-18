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Home / Sports / “Brought all actual complaints down to zero”: Asian Games organising committee chairperson Tayaab Ikram on athletes’ accommodation

“Brought all actual complaints down to zero”: Asian Games organising committee chairperson Tayaab Ikram on athletes’ accommodation

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ANI
Updated At : 08:37 AM Sep 18, 2026 IST
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Nagoya [Japan], September 18 (ANI): Asian Games organising committee chairperson Tayaab Ikram on Friday said that all genuine complaints regarding athletes’ accommodation had been addressed and brought down to “zero.”

He dismissed the remaining social media criticism as coming from certain perspectives, while acknowledging that genuine concerns can arise during any major sporting event.

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"I think, as I mentioned before, at this moment, we have brought all the actual complaints down to zero. The rest is criticism from certain angles, which we strongly condemn. However, there are always actual issues and genuine concerns in every game," Ikram told ANI.

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Ikram defended the container-based accommodation, saying it is well-arranged, offers a good environment for athletes, and is among the best accommodation facilities. He also described the model as a potential future trend for sporting events.

“Well, it is good to say in this way that it is a container, but this is actually one of the best accommodation facilities people can see. I think this could be a future trend. If you go and see it yourself, you will find that it is very well arranged, provides a good environment, and offers excellent accommodation for the athletes," he added.

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Ikram also said the Indian cricket team had a different accommodation preference, which he described as normal and perfectly acceptable, adding that the organising committee made the necessary arrangements to meet their request.

"They had a different preference. That is completely normal and perfectly fine. They expressed their preference, and we made the necessary arrangements to accommodate them," he concluded.

Cricket at the Asian Games 2026 gets underway on Friday, with the Indian women’s team taking on hosts Japan in the quarter-finals. Led by captain Harmanpreet Kaur, the defending champions will begin their gold-medal defence in a straight knockout clash at Korogi Sports Park. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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