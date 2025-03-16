DT
PT
Brownlee breaks barrier, becomes oldest cricketer to make international debut at 62

Brownlee breaks barrier, becomes oldest cricketer to make international debut at 62

At 62 years old, Brownlee has surpassed the previous record held by Osman Goker, who made his first international appearance for Turkey at 59 against Romania in a T20I match in Ilfov County in August 2019.
ANI
Updated At : 08:01 PM Mar 16, 2025 IST
New Delhi [India] March 16 (ANI): Andrew Brownlee has become the oldest person to play international cricket, making his debut for the Falkland Islands against Costa Rica in a T20 International (T20I) match that took place at Guacima on March 10, 2025, as per Wisden.

At 62 years old, Brownlee has surpassed the previous record held by Osman Goker, who made his first international appearance for Turkey at 59 against Romania in a T20I match in Ilfov County in August 2019.

Throughout his career, Brownlee has played in three T20Is, gathering six runs across three innings, which feature two not-out innings. He has bowled only one over and has not yet secured his first international wicket.

With his debut on the international platform, Brownlee has become the first and only player to reach the milestone of participating in a gentleman's sport, joined by notable individuals such as England's James Souther, Pakistan's Miran Bakhsh, and India's Rustomji Jamshedj who are recognized on the roster of the oldest players with international debuts. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)

