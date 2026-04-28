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Home / Sports / Bruno Fernades matches Ronaldo's Premier League goal involvement record in fewer matches

Bruno Fernades matches Ronaldo's Premier League goal involvement record in fewer matches

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ANI
Updated At : 09:50 PM Apr 28, 2026 IST
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Stretford [UK], April 28 (ANI): Manchester United skipper Bruno Fernandes levelled with legendary Cristiano Ronaldo's goal involvement statistics in the Premier League during his side's win over Brentford.

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During United's 2-1 win on Monday, which solidified their hold on the third spot in the Premier League, Bruno set up Benjamin Sesko for a goal, doubling his side's lead.

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This was Bruno's 140th goal involvement in Premier League history and he levelled Ronaldo's numbers in 11 fewer fixtures, in just 226 appearances, since joining the club in 2020.

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Ronaldo, who won the Premier League thrice, completed his 140 assists across two spells at the Old Trafford, one as rising star from 2003-09, which turned him into a household name and the other from 2021-22 as a legend. During his second stint, Ronaldo linked up with his Portugal teammate for the first time at club level, as per the Premier League official website.

During his Premier League career, Fernandes has scored 70 goals and assists each, as compared to Cristiano's tally of 103 goals and 37 assists, highlighting his immense ability as a goal-scorer and play-maker.

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Also, Fernandes is the first player since Robin van Persie (between November 2012 - January 2013, 10 matches in a row) to score or assist in seven or more successive Premier League appearances.

This season, the Portugal star has registered more assists than anyone else, with a total of 19, with his distant rival being Manchester City's Rayan Cherki (10), he is on course of securing the 'Golden Player Maker' award for this season. A massive Premier League milestone is also up for grabs as he needs just two assists in four remaining matches to outdo Thierry Henry (20 assists in 2002/03) and Kevin De Bruyne (20 in 2019/20) for most assists by a player in a single Premier League season.

Manchester United is at the third spot in the table, with 17 wins, 10 draws and seven losses, giving them 61 points, 12 away from table-toppers Arsenal. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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