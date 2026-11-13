Bruno Fernandes rejects second Manchester United contract offer: Report

Manchester [UK], November 13 (ANI): Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes has rejected a second contract offer from the club, with his current deal set to expire at the end of the season, according to Sky Sports.

The club's first proposal was made in the summer when discussions over a new contract began, but the Portuguese midfielder turned it down. United, however, hold an option to extend the 32-year-old's stay at Old Trafford by a further year, which would also prevent him from speaking to foreign clubs in January over a potential free transfer.

Fernandes attracted interest from Saudi Arabian club Al Hilal last season. Talks between Fernandes and Manchester United are expected to continue, with the club making it clear that they want their captain to remain at Old Trafford.

Fernandes was named PFA Player of the Year in August after registering 21 assists last season, breaking the Premier League record.

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Earlier, Manchester United have parted ways with head coach Michael Carrick following a disappointing start to the 2026-27 season, bringing an end to his second spell at Old Trafford less than six months after handing him a two-year contract.

The club confirmed Carrick's departure in an official statement on Wednesday, citing the need for a change after a poor run of results that has left United in the Premier League relegation zone.

"Manchester United can confirm that Michael Carrick has departed his role as men's first-team head coach," the club said.

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"After a disappointing start to the season, the club has come to the extremely difficult conclusion that a change is necessary in order to achieve our ambitions," it added.

United also acknowledged Carrick's contribution during his previous stint, praising his leadership, dedication and professionalism.

"Michael is, and always will be, a Manchester United legend. Just as he did as a player, he has conducted himself with the highest standards of dedication and professionalism throughout his time back with the club. His leadership and achievements last season will always be fondly remembered," the statement read.

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Meanwhile, Mauricio Pochettino is expected to be announced as Manchester United's new head coach on Friday, following the sacking of Michael Carrick on Thursday.

Fernandes had revealed in 2019 that he almost joined Pochettino that summer, when the Argentine was managing Tottenham Hotspur. However, the move was blocked by Sporting. (ANI)

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