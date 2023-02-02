Budgetary boost for Asian Games, Olympics

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, February 1

The needs of Indian athletes to gear up for this year’s Asian Games and Paris Olympics 2024 have been accommodated in the Union Budget, in which a sum of Rs 3,397.32 crore has been allocated for sports.

The total sports budget allocation for 2023-24 has seen an increase of Rs 334.72 crore over last year’s allocation of Rs 3,062.50 crore.

Importantly, the figure for this year has seen a big jump when compared with the Revised Estimate (RE) of last year. Revised Estimates are mid-year reviews of possible expenditure and in comparison to last year’s RE of Rs 2,673.35 crore, the sports budget estimation this year has seen an increase of Rs 723.97 crore.

Khelo India focus

Khelo India Games, which has been a prime focus of the Sports Ministry, has been allocated received enhanced funding in this year’s budget estimate. The scheme’s allocation has been increased from Rs 974 crore last year to Rs 1,000 crore this year.

The allocation for the Sports Authority of India (SAI), which helps sports federations to organise national camps and manages the training-cum-exposure tours of Indian sportspersons, has also been increased. In fact, SAI has been allocated Rs 132.52 crore more than last year’s budget estimate, rising from Rs 653 crore to Rs 785 crore.

The assistance to the National Sports Federations too has been increased, from Rs 280 crore last year to Rs 325 crore this year.

Dope control

This time the government has also allocated funds for anti-doping measures. The National Dope Testing Laboratory, which is accredited with the World Anti-Doping Agency, has been allocated Rs 19.5 crore, while Rs 21.73 crore has been earmarked for the National Anti Doping Agency.

However, the budget for incentives to sportspersons has been decreased by Rs 10 crore, falling from Rs 55 crore last year to Rs 45 crore this year.

Sports budget highlights