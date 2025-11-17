"Build yourself some flat wickets": Alyssa Healy tips India after harrowing 30-run defeat against South Africa at Eden Gardens

New Delhi [India], November 17 (ANI): After the Indian team failed to chase 124 runs against South Africa in the first Test at Kolkata, Australia skipper Alyssa Healy believes India should make flat pitches instead of rank turners, saying they're preparing turning wickets that are backfiring, making it challenging for batters.

Team India suffered their first Test loss in Kolkata in 13 years as South Africa defeated them by 30 runs, with the hosts failing to chase down a target of 124 runs. The match, played at Eden Gardens, saw South Africa's spinner Simon Harmer claim an eight-wicket haul, and Temba Bavuma score a gritty half-century, leading the Proteas to a 1-0 series lead.

"I just don't know what they're [India] doing to themselves. Batting against spin is not an easy thing around the world at the moment, even if you grow up on those wickets. And I think they should start working that out for themselves. They keep giving themselves turning wickets, thinking it's going to help them, and it hasn't. New Zealand beat them at home doing that. So, build yourself some flat wickets and let them go," Alyssa Healy said on Willow Talk Cricket Podcast.

From 2016 to 2019, India batters averaged 53.3 at home against spinners. However, from 2020 to the present day, the average has declined to 33.8 with a batting strike rate of 60. The result of the fallen average directly resonates with India's declining domination at home.

India's defeat at Eden Gardens also placed the match in a statistical context, as the target of 124 became the second-lowest total India has failed to chase down in Test history. The lowest remains 120 against the West Indies in Bridgetown in 1997.

The result also marked South Africa's second-lowest successful defence in Test cricket. Their lowest remains 117 against Australia in Sydney in 1994. Proteas will look to make history by clinching the series in the second and final fixture, scheduled to begin at Assam's Barsapara Stadium on November 22. (ANI)

