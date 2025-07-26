DT
Home / Sports / Bumrah becomes third Asian seamer to complete 50 Test wickets in England

ANI
Updated At : 01:20 AM Jul 26, 2025 IST
Manchester [UK], July 26 (ANI): Indian veteran seamer Jasprit Bumrah completed 50 wickets in England. He became only the third Asian bowler with 50 Test wickets in England after Wasim Akram (53) and Ishant Sharma (51).

He achieved this feat against England in the fourth test match of the ongoing Anderson-Tendulkar trophy at Old Trafford cricket ground on Friday. He now has 50 wickets in 12 matches, averaging 26.38 and an economy rate of just 2.79.

He also has 4 wicket hauls to under his name. Bumrah finished the day 3 of the fourth Test with 15 overs bowled, 48 runs conceded, and just one wicket of wicketkeeper Jamie Smith to show for. His overall spell reads 1/95 in 28 overs, taking into account his bowling on day two.

Despite being the third-highest wicket-taker in the series with 13 scalps in five innings at an average of 26.69, with two five-wicket hauls, the numbers still look underwhelming as he was coming back to Tests after a long injury lay-off, which happened during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024/25 against Australia away from home, during which he took a record-shattering 32 wickets at an average of 13.06, with two four-fers and three five-wicket hauls to his name.

Coming to the match, England started their day at 225/2, with Ollie Pope (20*) and Joe Root (11*) unbeaten. The duo went on to have a century partnership, building on the exploits of openers Ben Duckett (94 in 100 balls, with 13 fours) and Zak Crawley (84 in 113 balls, with 13 fours and a six). They took England to 332/2 at the first session end, with both having scored their fifties.

In the second session, while Washington Sundar (2/57) removed Ollie (71 in 128 balls, seven fours) and Harry Brook (3), skipper Stokes and Root thwarted any further resistance from India as Root completed his 38th Test ton and went past Ricky Ponting to become the second-highest Test run-getter.

England ended the second session at 433/4, with Stokes and Root unbeaten. Siraj and Bumrah faced fitness issues during the session, having walked off the field, with Bumrah contributing only one over with the new ball.

Stokes, while he completed his fifty during the final session, went off the field due to trouble in his left leg. Root was removed by Jadeja for a brilliant 150 in 248, consisting of 14 fours. Bumrah and Siraj removed Jamie Smith (9) and Chris Woakes (4) quickly, reducing England to 528/7, but Stokes (77*) came back to bat and, along with Liam Dawson (21*), kept any other possible disaster at bay. England ended the day at 544/7, leading by 186 runs.

Earlier, England opted to bowl first after winning the toss and India made 358 runs, with half-centuries from Sai Sudharsan (61 in 151 balls, with seven fours), Yashasvi Jaiswal (58 in 107 balls, with 10 fours and a six) and Rishabh Pant (54 in 75 balls, with three fours and two sixes) were major contributions for India. Stokes (5/72) struck tough blows on India, never really letting them settle with a massive partnership. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

