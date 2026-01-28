Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 28 (ANI): Former Indian cricketer Parthiv Patel spoke on Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah's ferocious three-wicket haul in the third T20I against New Zealand, saying that the fast bowling leader of Men in Blue has a "whole set" of stock balls, and it is hard to get set while batting against him.

Advertisement

Bumrah, who is on the verge of becoming the eighth Indian with 500 international wickets, showcased his immense class as a bowler, sending the stumps of Tim Seifert, Kyle Jamieson cartwheeling and getting Kiwi skipper Mitchell Santner caught in the deep in his spell, conceding just 17 runs in four overs.

Advertisement

Speaking on the 'Game Plan', JioStar expert Parthiv said that with most of the bowlers, batters can do the guesswork about their length and go-to delivery, but that is not the case with Bumrah.

Advertisement

"As a batter, you can sometimes guess what a bowler will do. You know their usual length and their go-to ball. But with Jasprit Bumrah, his quality is that his go-to ball could be a slower one, a bouncer, a yorker, or a great length ball. That is why batters struggle against him. He does not have just one stock ball, he has a whole set of them. That is why you cannot set yourself against him," he said.

Currently, Bumrah is just 11 wickets shy of touching the 500-wicket mark. In T20Is, he has taken 106 wickets at an average of 18.09 and an economy rate of 6.40, with best figures of 3/7 in 85 matches.

Advertisement

Squads:

New Zealand Squad: Devon Conway, Tim Seifert(w), Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner(c), Kyle Jamieson, Matt Henry, Ish Sodhi, Jacob Duffy, James Neesham, Michael Bracewell, Lockie Ferguson, Zakary Foulkes, Bevon Jacobs

India Squad: Sanju Samson(w), Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Rinku Singh, Harshit Rana, Ravi Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Axar Patel, Shreyas Iyer, Varun Chakaravarthy, Arshdeep Singh. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)