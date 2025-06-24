"Bumrah is a great player": Yograj Singh hails seamer after his first innings performance in Leeds Test against England

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], June 20 (ANI): Former cricketer Yograj Singh lauded the right-arm seamer Jasprit Bumrah for his exceptional performance in the first innings of the ongoing Leeds Test at Headingley against England.

Bumrah's performance helped India secure a slender six-run lead after England were bowled out for 465 by the end of the second session. He once again emerged as a one-man army for India, registering a five-wicket haul to achieve a slender lead of six runs over England at the end of the second session, bundling them out for 465 runs.

Speaking to the ANI about Bumrah, Yograj said, "If the Indian team needs to be improved, the four bench strength need to be powerful, for which four teams need to be formed, for which, in turn, domestic cricket must be mandated for all... When domestic cricket, apart from IPL, is improved, we will rule the world... This team will return victorious... Bumrah is a great player..."

With his latest performance, Bumrah now has 12 five-wicket hauls in away Tests, equalling the legendary Kapil Dev, but in nearly half the matches (Bumrah in 34, Kapil in 66).

Notably, Bumrah has five four-wicket hauls in Australia, three in England, three each in England and South Africa, and two in the West Indies. Only two of his five-wicket hauls have come in India.

This is Bumrah's 10 five-wicket haul in SENA nations, becoming the first-ever Indian to touch this figure. Two more five-wicket hauls will take him above Pakistan legend Wasim Akram (11 SENA fifers).

Bumrah has taken 210 test wickets in just 46 matches, at an average of 19.33 and economy of 2.77 with best figures of 6/27.

Since 2024, the veteran seamer has been carrying India on his back. In tests since 2024, Bumrah has taken 78 wickets at an average of 15.07, with six five-wicket hauls. In contrast, the rest of India's fast bowlers have managed only 80 wickets at an average of 33.48, with one fifer, according to ESPNcricinfo. (ANI)

