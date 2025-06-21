Leeds [UK], June 21 (ANI): Indian pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah overtook Pakistani icon Wasim Akram to become the top wicket-taking Asian bowler in the South Africa, England, New Zealand and Australia (SENA) conditions.

Bumrah achieved this accomplishment during his side's first Test against England at Headingley, Leeds.

After taking Zak Crawley's wicket early, he broke a century partnership between Ben Duckett and Ollie Pope, clean bowling Duckett to race past Wasim.

Now in 32 Tests across SENA, Bumrah has taken 147 wickets at an average of 21.03, with best bowling figures of 6/33. He has taken nine five-wicket hauls in SENA conditions.

Wasim, on the other hand, took 146 wickets in the same number of Tests at an average of 24.11, with best figures of 7/119. He took 11 five-wicket hauls and three ten-wicket hauls in SENA.

Bumrah's most successful territory in SENA is Australia, having taken 64 wickets in 12 matches at an average of 17.15, with best figures of 6/33. He took four five-wicket hauls in Australia and came into England after a 32-wicket tour to Australia.

England has been good for Bumrah too, with 39 scalps so far in 10 matches at an average of 26.02, with best figures of 5/64 and two five-wicket hauls.

Coming to the match, England opted to bowl first. Centuries from Yashasvi Jaiswal (101 in 159 balls, with 16 fours), skipper Shubman Gill (147 in 227 balls, with 19 fours and a six) and Pant (134 in 178 balls, with 12 fours and six sixes) took India to 471 all out. Skipper Ben Stokes (4/66) and Josh Tongue (4/86) were the top bowlers for England.

England ended the second session at 107/1, trailing by 364 runs. (ANI)

