Home / Sports / Bumrah overtakes Akram to become Asia's most succesful bowler in SENA

Bumrah overtakes Akram to become Asia's most succesful bowler in SENA

ANI
Updated At : 11:00 PM Jun 21, 2025 IST
Leeds [UK], June 21 (ANI): Indian pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah overtook Pakistani icon Wasim Akram to become the top wicket-taking Asian bowler in the South Africa, England, New Zealand and Australia (SENA) conditions.

Bumrah achieved this accomplishment during his side's first Test against England at Headingley, Leeds.

After taking Zak Crawley's wicket early, he broke a century partnership between Ben Duckett and Ollie Pope, clean bowling Duckett to race past Wasim.

Now in 32 Tests across SENA, Bumrah has taken 147 wickets at an average of 21.03, with best bowling figures of 6/33. He has taken nine five-wicket hauls in SENA conditions.

Wasim, on the other hand, took 146 wickets in the same number of Tests at an average of 24.11, with best figures of 7/119. He took 11 five-wicket hauls and three ten-wicket hauls in SENA.

Bumrah's most successful territory in SENA is Australia, having taken 64 wickets in 12 matches at an average of 17.15, with best figures of 6/33. He took four five-wicket hauls in Australia and came into England after a 32-wicket tour to Australia.

England has been good for Bumrah too, with 39 scalps so far in 10 matches at an average of 26.02, with best figures of 5/64 and two five-wicket hauls.

Coming to the match, England opted to bowl first. Centuries from Yashasvi Jaiswal (101 in 159 balls, with 16 fours), skipper Shubman Gill (147 in 227 balls, with 19 fours and a six) and Pant (134 in 178 balls, with 12 fours and six sixes) took India to 471 all out. Skipper Ben Stokes (4/66) and Josh Tongue (4/86) were the top bowlers for England.

England ended the second session at 107/1, trailing by 364 runs. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

