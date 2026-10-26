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Home / Sports / Bumrah, Pant added to India A squad for third unofficial Test against New Zealand A

Bumrah, Pant added to India A squad for third unofficial Test against New Zealand A

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ANI
Updated At : 06:02 PM Oct 26, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], October 26 (ANI): India pacer Jasprit Bumrah is expected to feature in the third unofficial Test between India A and New Zealand A, scheduled to be played in Lincoln from November 7 to 10, while wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant has also been included subject to fitness clearance from the BCCI medical staff.

Both players are part of India's squad for the upcoming two-Test series against New Zealand, with the first match scheduled in Wellington from November 19 to 23 and the second in Christchurch from November 27 to December 1, reported Cricinfo.

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Bumrah and Pant are currently training at the BCCI's Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Bengaluru as they prepare for the New Zealand series. Pant arrived at the facility on Friday, while Bumrah joined the camp on Monday.

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Bumrah's stint at the CoE is part of the mandatory return-to-play process that players must complete before joining the national team for a series. He is expected to travel to New Zealand on November 1.

The fast bowler last featured for India at the Asian Games in Japan in early October, where the team won the gold medal. He was subsequently rested for the home white-ball series against West Indies and the T20I and ODI legs of India's ongoing tour of New Zealand.

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Pant, meanwhile, is recovering from a side strain sustained during the Irani Cup in the first week of October, where he led Rest of India to victory against Jammu and Kashmir. The injury forced him to miss Delhi's opening Ranji Trophy fixture as well as the first two unofficial Tests against New Zealand A.

The left-handed batter has begun light training at the CoE, including batting drills, but has not yet resumed wicketkeeping. His participation in the third unofficial Test will depend on clearance from the medical staff.

Jharkhand wicketkeeper-batter Kumar Kushagra was named as Pant's replacement for the first two four-day matches against New Zealand A. Kushagra was also recently added as a backup for Ishan Kishan in the ongoing T20I series after Kishan suffered a right adductor strain.

The third unofficial Test is expected to provide Bumrah and Pant with an opportunity to get match practice ahead of India's two-Test series against New Zealand later in November. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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