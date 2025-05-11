Bumrah steps aside from Test captaincy race; Gill, Pant now leading contenders

New Delhi [India], May 11 (ANI): Jasprit Bumrah has reportedly taken himself out of the running to become India's next Test captain, according to Sky Sports News. Shubman Gill and Rishabh Pant have now emerged as the top candidates to replace Rohit Sharma, who announced his retirement from Test cricket recently.

Although Bumrah was widely seen as the favourite for the role, he is understood to have informed the selectors that he cannot commit to playing all five matches in long Test series because of workload concerns. With India set to play five Tests against England, the selectors are said to prefer someone who can play the entire series consistently.

With Bumrah out of the race, the selectors will likely choose between Gill and Pant for the captaincy. Whichever player isn't selected as captain is expected to be named vice-captain. The official announcement, along with India's squad for the England series, is expected by May 24.

In another major development, Sky Sports News reports that Virat Kohli has informed the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) of his decision to retire from Test cricket ahead of the upcoming England series. While the BCCI did not release a public statement, they also did not deny the report, as per Sky Sports News.

It is understood that Kohli told chief selector Ajit Agarkar in April about his intention to step away before the new World Test Championship cycle begins in June. Agarkar and another BCCI official were planning to meet Kohli again, but that meeting is currently uncertain due to rising tensions at the India-Pakistan border. The government has advised citizens against inter-city travel. (ANI)

