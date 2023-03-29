BWF rankings: Sindhu drops out of world top-10

New Delhi: Having failed to defend her women’s singles title at the last week’s Swiss Open, PV Sindhu slipped two places to the 11th spot in the latest BWF rankings issued today. In the men’s singles, HS Prannoy was static at world No. 8, while Kidambi Srikanth dropped a rung to te 21st place and Lakshya Sen was 25th. Swiss Open champions Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty were at No. 6.
New Delhi
Lifter Bharali Bedabrate bags World Youth C’ships bronze
Indian weightlifter Bharali Bedabrate clinched the men’s bronze medal in the 67kg class at the IWF World Youth Championships in Durres, Albania. The 15-year-old lifted a total of 267kg (119kg+148kg) to finish third on Monday night.
Sharjah
Pakistan deny Afghanistan clean sweep, win 3rd T20I
Afghanistan were foiled in their bid for a series sweep when Pakistan won their third and last T20I by 66 runs. Pakistan finally came good without five rested frontline players to post a challenging 182/7 and then bowled out Afghanistan for 116 with eight balls remaining.
Pune
Fencing Nationals: Kerala, Services overall champions
Rajasthan’s Karan Singh Gurjar won the gold medal in the men’s sabre category even as Kerala and Services emerged overall champions in the women’s and men’s sections, respectively, at the 33rd Fencing Senior National Championships here today. Kerala, with 29 points, emerged as the overall winners, while Haryana were ranked second with 20 points.
New Delhi
Indian skeet shooters bow out in qualification
Indian skeet shooters bowed out at the qualification stage of both the women’s and men’s individual competitions at the ISSF Shotgun World Cup in Larnaca, Cyprus today Raiza Dhillon was the best Indian finisher overall, shooting a score of 114 for a 16th place finish in women’s skeet event. Agencies
Tribune Shorts
