BWF revamps World Tour: India Open stays but Syed Modi downgraded

The India Open retained its Super 750 status despite the organisational issues this year but the Syed Modi International was downgraded from Super 300 to Super 100 as the country saw its share of events reduced from four to two in the Badminton World Federation’s revamped schedule announced on Monday.

The events axed from the calendar are Super 100 tournaments in Guwahati and Odisha which were introduced in 2023.

The Syed Modi International, which is held in Lucknow in memory of Commonwealth Games champion Syed Modi, has been a World Tour Super 300 event since 2018. Introduced back in 2009 as a Grand Prix event, it will be one of the eight Super 100 tournaments on the circuit from next year.

The world body did not specify the reasons for downgrading Syed Modi or omitting the tournaments in Odisha and Guwahati.

The India Open, held in Delhi and upgraded to Super 750 status in 2023, will continue to hold its Grade 2, Level 3 standing. It will remain one of the five Super 750 tournaments in the new 2027-30 cycle.

The tournament had come under fire this year when multiple organisational issues such as cleanliness were pointed out by international competitors.

Under the new structure, the BWF World Tour will comprise 36 tournaments across six tiers—the World Tour Finals, five Super 1000 events, five Super 750, nine Super 500, eight Super 300 and eight Super 100 tournaments, with Super 100 events being integrated into the main tour for the first time.

One of the major changes is the expansion of Super 1000 tournaments from four to five beginning with the 2027-2030 cycle.

These elite events will be held across Asia and Europe, featuring 48 players in singles through group and knockout stages, while doubles competitions will have 32-pair knockout draws.

Each Super 1000 tournament will run for 11 days across two weekends, with all 1,095 matches broadcast globally.

The BWF said the total annual prize pool on the World Tour will rise to approximately USD 26.9 million.

“Prize money across categories will increase to USD 2 million for Super 1000 tournaments, USD 1.1 million for Super 750, USD 560,000 for Super 500, USD 290,000 for Super 300 and USD 140,000 for Super 100 events,” it stated.

New format for World Championship

From 2027, the World Championships will introduce a group-stage phase followed by knockouts to ensure every player competes in at least two matches. The Sudirman Cup Finals and the Thomas and Uber Cup Finals will also expand to include more teams, enhancing global representation.

The venue for the World Tour Finals will be announced later.

Aiming to accelerate the sport’s global growth, the BWF also extended its long-term broadcast and commercial partnership with Infront through to 2034 last year.

Under the new framework, the number of TV-produced badminton matches will double from 1,410 to approximately 3,000 across all BWF tournaments.

“We are building a sport that speaks to the next generation. Every element, from competition formats with increased prize money, to broadcast strategy and sponsorship value chains, has been reimagined to meet the demands of a truly global sport in the 21st century,” BWF President Khunying Patama Leeswadtrakul said in a release.

BWF Secretary General Thomas Lund said the changes place players at the centre of the ecosystem.

“Our focus is on building a future-ready framework that drives sustainable growth and amplifies badminton’s global reach. Together BWF and Infront are serving more drama, more opportunities for players, and a richer experience for fans and broadcasters alike.

“This move reinforces badminton’s position as a globally competitive and commercially attractive sport, while underscoring our commitment to put players at the heart of the game, ensuring fair rewards and sustaining their long-term participation at the highest level.”