 BWF World Championships 2022: Satwik-Chirag claim India’s first men’s doubles medal, heartbreak for Prannoy : The Tribune India

BWF World Championships 2022: Satwik-Chirag claim India’s first men’s doubles medal, heartbreak for Prannoy

Satwik and Chirag stun defending champions Takuro Hoki and Yugo Kobayashi 24-22, 15-21, 21-14

BWF World Championships 2022: Satwik-Chirag claim India’s first men’s doubles medal, heartbreak for Prannoy

India's Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, center, and Chirag Shetty celebrate after beating Japan's Takuro Hoki and Yugo Kobayashi at the BWF World Championships in Tokyo on August 26, 2022. AP/PTI

PTI

Tokyo, August 26

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty on Friday became the first Indian pair to win a medal in the men’s doubles competition at the World Championships but HS Prannoy’s impressive run ended in agony as he went down narrowly in the men’s singles quarterfinals here.

Satwik and Chirag, the world number 7 combination, which had claimed the Commonwealth Games gold medal earlier this month, stunned the local favourites and defending champions Takuro Hoki and Yugo Kobayashi 24-22, 15-21, 21-14 in an hour and 15 minutes to claim its maiden medal at the prestigious tournament.

It is India’s second World Championships medal in the doubles event with Jwala Gutta and Ashwini Ponnappa claiming a bronze way back in 2011 in the women’s doubles.

Overall, it’s India’s 13th medal at the showpiece with PV Sindhu winning five, including a gold in 2019, and Saina Nehwal (silver and bronze) claiming two. Kidambi Srikanth (silver), Lakshya Sen (bronze), B Sai Praneeth (bronze) and Prakash Padukone (bronze) were the other medallists.

It could have been double delight for the country but China’s Zhao Jun Peng had other plans as he broke Indian hearts with a 19-21 21-6 21-18 win over former world number 8 Prannoy, who went down on one knee with his head hanging in disappointment after the gut-wrenching loss.

Earlier, MR Arjun and Dhruv Kapila’s fine run also ended after the Indian pair lost 8-21 14-21 to three-time champions Mohammad Ahsan and Hendra Setiawan in another men’s doubles quarterfinals.

Having assured themselves of at least a bronze, Satwik and Chirag will now face the sixth seeded Malaysian pair of Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik in the semifinals.

Satwik and Chirag came out with a lot of intent as they dominated the proceedings early on to establish a lead of 12-5 in the first game but the Japanese pair reeled off seven points on the trot to eke out a 16-14 advantage.

However, the Indian duo fought tooth and nail to ensure it had the advantage after the opening game.

Takuro and Yugo made a strong comeback in the second game after breaking off at 9-9 following a tight battle.

With the match hanging in balance, the Indian pair once again found its bearings as the two strengthened their defence and mounted an attack to lead 11-5 at the interval.

Satwik and Chirag then extended the lead to 14-8 before they were called for a fault for touching the net during a return. The duo lost the point but soon managed to put that behind, leading 16-9.

Yugo produced some sensational shots, including a powerful smash and a cross court return, to keep the Japanese duo’s chances alive with three points.

Two shots going wide from the Japanese pair put India a couple of points away from the win at 19-13.

The Indians then grabbed seven match points with another superb return which their opponents failed to negotiate.

A tad nervous, Satwik faltered on his serve but Yugo sent the shuttle to the net as Chirag let out a cry in celebration.

In the men’s singles, Prannoy had raised hopes of a medal after he outwitted two-time former champion Kento Momota and compatriot and last year’s bronze medallist Lakshya Sen.

But it wasn’t to be as the 30-year-old squandered an opening game advantage and a slender 11-10 lead in the decider to again sign off at the quarters, following his last eight finish in Spain in 2021.

Prannoy lost four quick points initially but soon got back to a nice rhythm, creating angles to bother his opponent. He grabbed a three-point cushion at the break and kept a firm grip on the rallies to extend his advantage to 19-13 in the opening game.

A series of errors, including a wide smash and three miscued shots, allowed Zhao to claw back to 19-19. However, the Chinese sent one to the net and the Indian then produced his trademark forehand return to pocket the game.

The second game was a forgettable affair as Prannoy looked out of sort. The Chinese took a massive 11-1 lead at the interval as Prannoy decided to conserve his energy.

In the decider, Prannoy looked erratic but managed to keep himself in contention with a slender one-point advantage at the interval. However, errors crept in his game as Zhao eked out a 15-12 lead before moving to 18-13.

A 43-shot rally ended with Zhao unleashing a smash as the Chinese soon grabbed three match points. Prannoy saved one with a backhand whip, before the Chinese produced another winner to realise his dream.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Entertainment

Diljit Dosanjh requests Inderjit Nikku to sing a song after seeing him cry due to financial crisis in a video

2
Diaspora

Watch: 4 Indian women racially abused, assaulted in Texas, told to 'go back to India'

3
Trending

Sonali Phogat's old video from a nightclub with her murder accused Sudhir Sangwan and his friend Sukhwinder Wasi surfaces

4
Haryana

Sonali Phogat's daughter inconsolable as her body arrives in Hisar; brother-in-law claims property dispute cause behind murder

5
Nation

Ghulam Nabi Azad resigns from Congress; says all decisions were being taken by Rahul Gandhi or his 'security guards' and 'personal assistants'

6
Himachal

Chakki road bridge on Punjab-Himachal border closed again amid threat to two pillars

7
Punjab

'Bambiha gang member' Mandeep Manali killed in Philippines

8
Nation

Contingency plans by Canadian universities as student visas delayed

9
Ludhiana

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann hands over land allotment letter to Tata Steel for setting up its maiden Rs 2600-crore steel plant at Ludhiana

10
Diaspora

As student visas get delayed, Canadian colleges plan remote courses

Don't Miss

View All
Sonali Phogat’s old video from a nightclub with her murder accused Sudhir Sangwan and his friend Sukhwinder Wasi surfaces
Trending

Sonali Phogat's old video from a nightclub with her murder accused Sudhir Sangwan and his friend Sukhwinder Wasi surfaces

Viral video: Sikh pilot makes inflight announcement in Punjabi-English mix, Internet falls in love with him
Trending

Viral video: Sikh pilot makes inflight announcement in Punjabi-English mix; Internet falls in love with the sardar

Ravish Kumar serves fodder for memes following Adani’s stake in NDTV
Trending

Ravish Kumar serves fodder for memes following Adani's stake in NDTV

A school with 42 pairs of twins, 2 sets of triplets
Schools

A school with 42 pairs of twins, 2 sets of triplets

25 kmph speed cap outside Chandigarh education institutions, hospitals
Chandigarh

25 kmph speed cap outside Chandigarh education institutions, hospitals

Gram pradhan loses life saving others, 7 of his family die too
Himachal

Gram pradhan loses life saving others, 7 of his family die too in Mandi

Miss Universe to allow married women from 2023
Entertainment

Miss Universe to allow married women from 2023

Teacher in china fired over her cat's appearance in online class wins Rs 4.6 lakh payout
Trending

Teacher in China fired after her cat's appearance in online class wins Rs 4.6 lakh payout

Top News

Ghulam Nabi Azad resigns from all positions in Congress, says he does so with a heavy heart

Ghulam Nabi Azad resigns from Congress; says all decisions were being taken by Rahul Gandhi or his 'security guards' and 'personal assistants'

Says party at a point of no return, situation irretrievable,...

‘GNA’s DNA Modi-fied’: Congress says Ghulam Nabi Azad’s ‘betrayal’ shows his remote control in hands of Modi

‘GNA’s DNA Modi-fied’: Congress says Ghulam Nabi Azad’s ‘betrayal’ shows his remote control in hands of Modi

The sharp attack by the Congress and its leaders came within...

Hate crime: US woman arrested after racist rant, assault on Indian Americans

Watch: 4 Indian women racially abused, assaulted in Texas, told to 'go back to India'

The woman has been arrested and the video of the woman has g...

Kejriwal calls BJP ‘anti-national’, gives clean chit to Manish Sisodia alleging that ‘conspiracy’ orchestrated against AAP to satisfy one man’s ‘satta ki hawas’

Kejriwal calls BJP ‘anti-national’, gives clean chit to Manish Sisodia alleging that ‘conspiracy’ orchestrated against AAP to satisfy one man’s ‘satta ki hawas’

Delhi CM alleges that BJP has spent over Rs 6,300 crore to b...

UGC declares 21 universities as ‘fake’, maximum from Delhi followed by Uttar Pradesh

UGC declares 21 universities as ‘fake’, maximum from Delhi followed by Uttar Pradesh

The commission warned students against taking admission in t...


Cities

View All

Amritsar: ‘Justice finally, proved they weren’t terrorists’

Fake encounter: 'Justice finally, proved they weren't terrorists'

Assembly panel stops construction of four-star hotel in colonial-era Amritsar Circuit House Complex

GNDU VC's appointment: Allegations fly thick & fast

Amritsar: Drug peddler held with 4-kg heroin

Sand, gravel transporters hold stir against Punjab govt

Contingency plans by Canadian universities as visas delayed

Contingency plans by Canadian universities as student visas delayed

Lumpy skin disease scare, carcasses lying in the open in Bathinda

VB starts probe into purchase of furniture by Bathinda tech varsity

6 of Ambala family found dead under mysterious circumstances

6 of Ambala family found dead under mysterious circumstances

Punjab government launches ‘Mera Shehar-Mera Maan’ campaign covering 12 Municipal Corporations

Chandigarh: Stop 'n' Stare razed, clueless CITCO puts lessee on notice

Chandigarh to add 40 AC long-haul buses

Mid-day meal worker hurt as cooker bursts in Chandigarh

Kejriwal calls BJP ‘anti-national’, gives clean chit to Manish Sisodia alleging that ‘conspiracy’ orchestrated against AAP to satisfy one man’s ‘satta ki hawas’

Kejriwal calls BJP ‘anti-national’, gives clean chit to Manish Sisodia alleging that ‘conspiracy’ orchestrated against AAP to satisfy one man’s ‘satta ki hawas’

CBI FIR fake, BJP-ruled Centre acting like ‘serial killer’ to eliminate state govts: Manish Sisodia

'150 per cent' confident of safely pulling down Supertech twin towers in Noida: Demolition firm

WhatsApp privacy policy places users in ‘take it or leave it’ situation, forces into agreement: Delhi High Court

40 MLAs were targeted by BJP with offer of Rs 20 crore each: AAP

Staff nurse at Jalandhar hospital killed over ‘lovers tiff’, say police

Staff nurse at Jalandhar hospital killed over ‘lovers tiff’, say police

2 killed as car rams into stationary truck on Phagwara highway

2 nurses attacked with swords; 1 dead, other critically injured

Jalandhar: 4 nabbed with Rs 12L drug money, heroin & lahan

Woman dies after delivery in Jalandhar, kin blame pvt hospital staff

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann hands over land allotment letter to Tata Steel for setting up its maiden Rs 2600-crore steel plant at Ludhiana

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann hands over land allotment letter to Tata Steel for setting up its maiden Rs 2600-crore steel plant at Ludhiana

Nepalese help decamps with cash, valuables worth lakhs in Ludhiana

Ludhiana civic body plans to move SC after NGT dismisses review petition

26 test positive, one succumbs to virus in Ludhiana

Action-taken report sought on illegal colonies

Video of spat between VC, teachers goes viral

Video of spat between Punjabi University VC Prof Arvind, teachers goes viral

Patiala: PRTC employees protest late disbursal of salary, pension

Teachers protest at Punjabi University, Patiala, want new scales

Punjabi University to upgrade USIC