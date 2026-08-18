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Home / Sports / BWF World Championships 2026: Golden Point drama highlights India's mixed doubles losses on Day 2

BWF World Championships 2026: Golden Point drama highlights India's mixed doubles losses on Day 2

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ANI
Updated At : 06:33 PM Aug 18, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], August 18 (ANI): A rare Golden Point at 29-29 provided a dramatic highlight on Day 2 of the BWF World Championships 2026, although India's Ashith Surya and Amrutha Pramuthesh could not convert their opportunities as they suffered an opening-round defeat in mixed doubles at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium here on Tuesday.

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The Indian pair, who entered the tournament as last-minute reserve entrants, went down in a tightly contested match after the second game reached 29-29, with the first pair to score the 30th point taking the game, according to ESPN.

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The Indians also had their chances in the deciding game but failed to capitalise as their campaign came to an end. Despite the defeat, the duo enjoyed the experience of competing at a World Championship on home soil after leaving a state championship midway to make the trip to Delhi.

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The match also produced one of the final instances of the traditional 21-point scoring system reaching 30, with badminton set to adopt a 15-point format from next season.

India suffered another mixed doubles defeat as Ruthvika Gadde and Rohan Kapoor were edged out by Canada's Crystal Lai and Jonathan Lai 22-20, 19-21, 17-21 in a closely fought Round of 64 contest.

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Unnati Hooda, however, provided the hosts with some relief in women's singles, defeating Myanmar's Thet Htar Thuzar 22-20, 21-16 to progress to the next round.

India had enjoyed a flawless opening day on Monday, with all five entries winning their respective Round of 64 matches. The biggest result came from Ayush Shetty, who stunned top seed and defending champion Shi Yu Qi of China 21-14, 13-21, 21-19.

Five-time world medallist PV Sindhu also advanced with a 21-7, 21-11 win over Ireland's Sophia Noble, while Treesa Jolly-Gayatri Gopichand, Kavipriya Selvam-Simran Singhi and MR Arjun-Hariharan Amsakarunan also progressed in doubles. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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