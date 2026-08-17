BWF World Championships 2026: India make perfect start at home as all five entries win on Day 1

New Delhi [India], August 17 (ANI): India made a dream start to the BWF World Championships 2026 on home soil as all five Indian entries won their respective opening-round matches at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium here on Monday.

Advertisement

The hosts enjoyed a flawless opening day, highlighted by 21-year-old Ayush Shetty's stunning upset of top seed and defending champion Shi Yu Qi of China. PV Sindhu also began her campaign with a comfortable straight-game victory, while three Indian doubles pairs progressed to the Round of 32.

Advertisement

The tournament, being staged in India for the first time since 2009, runs from August 17 to 23.

Advertisement

Shetty produced the biggest result of the day, overcoming world No. 1 Shi 21-14, 13-21, 21-19 in a thrilling men's singles Round of 64 contest.

Playing in front of a packed home crowd, the world No. 22 Indian came out aggressively and used his powerful smashes and sharp play at the net to put Shi under pressure. Shetty controlled the opening game and took it 21-14.

Advertisement

Shi responded strongly in the second game as Shetty struggled with his cross-court clears and sent several shots long. The Chinese star capitalised on the errors to win the game 21-13 and force a decider.

The final game was closely contested, with Shetty establishing an 11-5 advantage at the interval. Shi then launched a comeback and put the Indian under considerable pressure, but Shetty held his nerve in the closing stages to win 21-19.

The victory also provided Shetty with a measure of revenge after his defeat to Shi in the Badminton Asia Championships final earlier this year. He will now look to continue his run in the Round of 32.

Earlier, five-time World Championships medallist PV Sindhu produced a dominant display against Ireland's Sophia Noble, winning 21-7, 21-11 in the women's singles Round of 64.

Sindhu dictated proceedings from the outset, combining accurate drop shots with powerful smashes to keep Noble under pressure. The Irish shuttler struggled to match the Indian's pace as Sindhu comfortably took the opening game.

The Indian star maintained control in the second game, resisting Noble's attempts to fight back and completing the win in straight games.

Sindhu, who has one gold, two silver and two bronze medals at the World Championships, will face Canada's Wen Yu Zhang in the Round of 32 on Tuesday.

India's women's doubles campaign also began on a strong note, with Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand defeating Spain's Paula Lopez and Lucia Rodriguez 21-9, 21-9.

The world No. 39 Indian pair needed just over 30 minutes to complete the victory. Treesa's powerful attacking play combined effectively with Gayatri's quick movement at the net as the Indians took control early.

The Spanish pair attempted to make a comeback in the second game, but Treesa and Gayatri maintained their composure to seal another straight-game victory.

They will next face American pair Lauren Lam and Allison Lee in the Round of 32 on Tuesday.

Kavipriya Selvam and Simran Singhi made it two Indian women's doubles pairs through to the next round after beating Spain's Nikol Carulla and Carmen Maria Jimenez 22-20, 21-14.

The Spanish pair pushed the Indians hard in the opening game, but Kavipriya and Simran held their nerve during the crucial points to edge ahead 22-20. The Indian duo then gained control of the second game and closed out the contest 21-14.

They will face Bulgarian sisters Gabriela Stoeva and Stefani Stoeva in the Round of 32.

The men's doubles pair of MR Arjun and Hariharan Amsakarunan also advanced, although their opening-round contest ended prematurely.

The Indians took the first game 21-16 against Ireland's Scott Guildea and Paul Reynolds before moving 6-4 ahead in the second. The Irish combination was then forced to retire due to an injury, handing Arjun and Hariharan a place in the next round.

The Indian pair remained composed throughout the opening game and converted their opportunities to establish an early advantage before the match was brought to an end.

Arjun and Hariharan will next take on South Korea's Kang Min-hyuk and Ki Dong-ju in the Round of 32.

With all five Indian entries coming through their opening matches, the hosts have made an emphatic statement on the first day of the home World Championships.

India will have more action on Tuesday, with the successful opening-day players returning for their respective Round of 32 encounters as the home contingent looks to build on its perfect start. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)