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Home / Sports / BWF World Championships 2026: Matias, Zhang bow out after opening-round defeats

BWF World Championships 2026: Matias, Zhang bow out after opening-round defeats

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ANI
Updated At : 08:08 PM Aug 17, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], August 17 (ANI): Brazilian shuttler Jonathan Matias and USA's Beiwen Zhang saw their BWF World Championships 2026 campaigns come to an early end after suffering straight-game defeats in their respective opening-round matches in New Delhi on Monday.

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Matias was beaten by Malaysia's Leong Jun Hao 21-19, 21-15 in the men's singles Round of 64, while Zhang went down to China's Wang Zhiyi 21-12, 21-13 in the women's singles.

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Despite the defeat, Matias said he enjoyed the opportunity to compete against a high-ranked opponent and remains focused on growing the sport in Brazil.

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"It was really good. I have played against one of the top 30 players, and I really enjoyed it. I am just a little sad because I thought that I had the opportunity in this game. I am doing my best to make Badminton famous in Brazil. I have a lot of pressure. It's just one opportunity, and I have to do my best. I did my best," Matias told reporters after the match.

The Brazilian kept Leong under pressure in the opening game and stayed within striking distance before the Malaysian edged ahead 21-19. Leong then established control in the second game to seal his place in the Round of 32.

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Leong will face China's Li Shifeng in the next round on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Zhang acknowledged that while she was satisfied with her physical condition, she was unable to produce her best performance on court against Wang.

"In today's match, I was pretty happy about my physical condition but not really happy about my feelings on court. I have made a lot of mistakes. I have prepared my best before the tournament, so I am pretty happy," Zhang said.

Wang controlled the contest from the outset, taking the opening game 21-12 before completing a straight-game victory with a 21-13 second-game win.

The Chinese shuttler will meet Malaysia's Letshanaa Karupathevan in the women's singles Round of 32 on Tuesday.

The 2026 BWF World Championships are being held at New Delhi's Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium from August 17 to 23, marking the tournament's return to India after 17 years. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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