BWF World Championships: Arjun-Kapila move to pre-quarters; Ponnappa-Redy crash out

Tokyo, August 24
The Indian men’s doubles pair of M R Arjun and Dhruv Kapila moved to the pre-quarterfinals but Ashwini Ponnappa and N Sikki Reddy made a second round exit from the BWF World Championships here on Wednesday.
The unseeded Arjun and Kapila upstaged eighth seeds Kim Astrup and Anders Skaarup Rasmussen of Denmark 21-17 21-16 in their second round match.
They will face Hee Yong Kai Terry and Loh Kean Hean of Singapore next.
Ponnappa and Redy, on the other hand, were handed a 21-15 21-10 defeat by top seeds Chen Qing Chen and Jia Yi Fan of China in 42 minutes.
The other women’s doubles pairing of Pooja Dandu and Sanjana Santosh’s also crashed out of the tournament, going down to third seeds Lee So Hee and Shin Seung Chan of Korea 15-21 7-21.
Later in the day, HS Prannoy, Lakshya Sen, Kidami Srikanth, the men’s doubled pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty and women’s doubles duo of Treesa Jolly-Gayatri Gopichand will be in action.
