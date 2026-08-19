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Home / Sports / BWF World Championships: Ayush, Sindhu sail to Round of 16; Lakshya, Unnati suffer heartbreak on Day 3

BWF World Championships: Ayush, Sindhu sail to Round of 16; Lakshya, Unnati suffer heartbreak on Day 3

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ANI
Updated At : 08:58 PM Aug 19, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], August 19 (ANI): Former champion PV Sindhu and giant-killer Ayush Shetty had little trouble overcoming their second-round challengers on a day of mixed results for the hosts on day 3 of the BWF World Championships 2026 at the Indira Gandhi Stadium here on Wednesday.

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Sindhu, seeded ninth, defeated Canada's Zhang Wen Yu 21-16, 21-17 in women's singles second round, while Ayush needed just 26 minutes to pack off Sri Lanka's Dumindu Abeywickrama 21-8, 21-10 to advance to the men's singles pre-quarterfinals, according to a press release from BAI Media.

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In the round of 16, Sindhu will face third seed Wang Zi Yi of China, who defeated Malaysia's Karuoathevan Letshanaa 21-16, 21-9 earlier in the day. Ayush also set up a pre-quarterfinal clash against Indonesia's 11th seed Alwi Farhan. The 2023 world junior champion had sailed through his second-round match against Joakim Oldorff of Finland 21-12, 21-9.

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Two-time world championships bronze medallist Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty also advanced to the round of 16 without even entering the court after their Scottish opponents gave them a walkover due to an injury to Alexander Dunn.

While Sindhu and Ayush had little trouble in their second-round clashes, there was heartbreak for Lakshya and Unnati.

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Lakshya, seeded 14th, was undone by 18-year-old Garret Tan of the USA in a bruising battle 19-21, 21-19, 21-17, in an hour and 13 minutes, while Unnati failed to convert two match points against 13th seed Michelle Li of Canada and lost 11-21, 21-9, 23-21 in her world championships debut.

Lakshya bagged the opening game against Tan, but the American took the fight to the home favourite with his big, booming smashes. Lakshya came back in the second game by saving four game points but could not avoid a decider. In the third and final game, Lakshya trailed 4-11 before fighting back to 16-17, but a couple of errors and an aggressive Tan put an end to his hopes of turning things around.

Earlier, Unnati came close to creating an upset as she earned two match points against Li. But on both occasions, her pushes went out on the side, and Li then grabbed the opportunity to close out the match with a down-the-line smash.

Important Results:

Men's Singles: Ayush Shetty (IND) bt Dumindu Abeywickrama (SL) 21-8, 21-10; Gareth Tan (USA) bt 14-Lakshya Sen (IND) 19-21, 21-19, 21-17; 3-Jonatan Christie (INA) bt Jia Heng Teh (SIN) 19-21, 21-19, 21-11; Rasmus Gemme (DEN) bt Lin Chun-Yi (TPE) 13-21, 21-17, 21-11

Women's Singles: 9-PV Sindhu (IND) bt Zhang Wen Yu 21-16, 21-17 ; 13-Michelle Li (CAN) bt Unnati Hood (IND) 11-21, 21-9, 23-21

Mixed Doubles: 15-Dhruv Kapila/Tanisha Crasto (IND) bt Leong Lok Chong/Ng Weng Chi (MAC) 21-11, 21-11. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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