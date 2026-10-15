New Delhi [India], October 15 (ANI): India’s Jagsher Singh Khangurra assured himself of a medal in the BWF World Junior Badminton Championships after he came from a game down to beat Yuan-Syue Jhuang of Chinese Taipei to reach the boys singles semifinal in Cairo, Egypt on Thursday.

Khangurra, who hails from Nabha town in Punjab, defeated Jhuang 6-15, 17-15, 15-12 in 48 minutes to become the ninth boys singles player from India to finish on the podium, as per a press release from the Badminton Association of India (BAI).

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India has so far won one gold, five silver and six bronze in the event's history, and 14th-seeded Khangurra will hope to go the distance as he faces 31st seed Radithya Bayu Wardhana of Indonesia in the semifinals on Saturday.

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Shaina Manimuthu also had a chance of assuring India a medal in the girls singles category, but the Asian U-17 silver medallist went down 15-5, 15-8 against China’s Yi Qing Yin in the quarterfinals.

Olympic medallist Saina Nehwal, who clinched the girls’ singles crown back in 2008, remains the only Indian shuttler to have won a gold medal at the BWF World Junior Championships.

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-BWF World Junior Championships 2026: Indian badminton team

Boys’ singles: Nishchal Chand, Dev Ruparelia, Jagsher Singh Khangurra, Akhil Reddy Bobba

Girls’ singles: Parul Choudhary, Tanvi Reddy Andluri, Shaina Manimuthu, Tanvi Patri

Boys’ doubles: Aathish Sreenivas PV-Yogansh Singh, Pavan Suresh-Punith Suresh

Girls’ doubles: Aanya Bisht-Angel Punera, Diya Bheemaiah-Baruni Parshwal

Mixed doubles: Divyansh Agrawal-Varna Prabhuanand, Yogansh Singh-Aanya Bisht. (ANI)

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