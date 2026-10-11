Cairo [Egypt], October 11 (ANI): Tanvi Patri and Shaina Manimuthu will be spearheading the Indian challenge at the BWF World Junior Championships 2026 starting from Monday.

The BWF Junior World Championships will witness singles competition from October 12 to 17, taking place at Cairo Stadium Indoor Halls Complex, as per Olympics.com. Shuttlers below the age of 19 will be competing in the tournament.

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The Asian under-17 champion Tanvi and silver medalist Shaina will headline India's women's challenge, joined by Parul Choudhary and Tanvi Reddy Andluri will join them.

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Tanvi comes in the tournament as the seventh seed, while Tanvi Reddy is the 12th seed.

Coming to the men's singles competition, the third seed and winner of India Junior International Grand Prix, Dev Ruparelia will be leading the Indian challenge alongside Nishchal Chand, Jagsher Singh Khangurra and Akhil Reddy Bobba.

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India will also be playing two pairs at the doubles competition, with Aathish Sreenivas PV and Yogansh Singh, along with Pavan Suresh and Punith Suresh in boys' doubles, while Aanya Bisht-Angel Punera and Diya Bheemaiah-Baruni Parshwal will feature in the women's doubles.

Bisht and Punera were also part of the bronze medal-winning team from the 2025 edition of the tournament.

Meanwhile, Divyansh Agrawal-Varna Prabhuanand and Yogansh Singh-Aanya Bisht will feature in mixed doubles.

India's Tanvi Sharma had secured a silver medal in the girls singles event at the competition last year. Olympic medalist Saina Nehwal, who clinched the girls’ singles crown back in 2008, still remains the only Indian shuttler to have won a gold medal at the Championships. (ANI)

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