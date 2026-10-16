BWF World Juniors: Jagsher Singh Khangurra bags bronze in boys singles 

Cairo [Egypt], October 16 (ANI): Jagsher Singh Khangurra bagged the bronze medal in the ongoing BWF World Junior Badminton Championships 2026 in Cairo, Egypt, after he went down in the boys singles semifinal against Radithya Bayu Wardhana of Indonesia on Friday.

Khangurra fought back after losing the opening game to force a decider, but Wardhana’s attacking prowess proved too good for the Indian as he went down 6-15, 15-13, 3-15 in 49 minutes, as per a press release from the Badminton Association of India (BAI).

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This will be India’s seventh bronze in the individual championships, taking the overall tally to 13 medals including one gold and five silver.

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Earlier, Khangurra assured himself of a medal in the BWF World Junior Badminton Championships after he came from a game down to beat Yuan-Syue Jhuang of Chinese Taipei to reach the boys singles semifinal in Cairo, Egypt on Thursday.

Khangurra, who hails from Nabha town in Punjab, defeated Jhuang 6-15, 17-15, 15-12 in 48 minutes to become the ninth boys singles player from India to finish on the podium

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BWF World Junior Championships 2026: Indian badminton team

Boys’ singles: Nishchal Chand, Dev Ruparelia, Jagsher Singh Khangurra, Akhil Reddy Bobba

Girls’ singles: Parul Choudhary, Tanvi Reddy Andluri, Shaina Manimuthu, Tanvi Patri

Boys’ doubles: Aathish Sreenivas PV-Yogansh Singh, Pavan Suresh-Punith Suresh

Girls’ doubles: Aanya Bisht-Angel Punera, Diya Bheemaiah-Baruni Parshwal

Mixed doubles: Divyansh Agrawal-Varna Prabhuanand, Yogansh Singh-Aanya Bisht. (ANI)

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