CAB postpones Bengal Pro T20 League Season 2 due to rising tensions between India-Pakistan

New Delhi [India], May 9 (ANI): The Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) on Friday announced its decision to postpone the Bengal Pro T20 League Season 2 and all related pre-events due to the escalating cross-border tensions between India and Pakistan.

While confirming the postponement of the tournament, the Bengal board confirmed that a revised schedule will be released after a review of the situation in coordination with relevant authorities.

"Considering the prevailing national circumstances, the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) has decided to postpone the start of Bengal Pro T20 League Season 2 and thus all pre-events related with it, until further notice. A revised schedule, including updated venues and fixtures, will be shared after a detailed review of the situation in coordination with relevant authorities and stakeholders and any advisory as issued by the BCCI," CAB said in a statement.

Pakistan on Thursday night launched a series of coordinated drone and missile attacks along India's western border, targeting several regions. Defence officials confirmed the attacks were intercepted by India's air defence systems, including the S-400 missile defence system, preventing significant damage.

Pakistan strikes were reportedly in retaliation for India's 'Operation Sindoor', conducted earlier this week, which targeted terrorist camps in Pakistan following a deadly terrorist attack in Kashmir that killed 26 tourists on April 22. CAB said that it stands with the nation and "wholeheartedly" supports the efforts of the government and the Armed Forces in these "testing times".

"In these testing times, the Cricket Association of Bengal stands in full solidarity with the nation. We wholeheartedly support the efforts of the Government of India and salute the courage and dedication of our armed forces, whose unwavering service under Operation Sindoor is a source of pride and inspiration for all Indians," the statement added.

On Friday afternoon, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) confirmed that the 18th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) has been suspended for one week due to the current situation between India and Pakistan.

"Cricket has always united us, but in moments like these, we are reminded that our foremost duty is to the country. The CAB remains deeply committed to the principles of national unity and security, and every step we take will reflect that commitment. We are grateful to all the stakeholders of the League for standing by us and for their shared resolve to prioritise national interest over everything else," the statement concluded. (ANI)

