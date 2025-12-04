DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Sports / CAB President Sourav Ganguly meets Army top brass, presents replica "Freedom Trophy"

CAB President Sourav Ganguly meets Army top brass, presents replica "Freedom Trophy"

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 07:25 PM Dec 04, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], December 4 (ANI): With an aim to extend the deep bond between The Cricket Association of Bengal and the Army, CAB President Sourav Ganguly and CAB Treasurer Sanjay Das on Thursday met and exchanged greetings with Major General Rajesh Arun Moghe, VSM GOC, Headquarters - Bengal Sub Area.

Advertisement

Also present for the occasion were Colonel Tarun Tyagi, Col. Land, Headquarters Bengal Sub Area; Lt. Colonel. Prashant Sinha, SO Land, HQ Bengal Sub Area and Chinmay Nayak, CEO (CAB). Ganguly also presented Major General Moghe with a replica of the 'Freedom Trophy'.

Advertisement

During the first official meeting at the GOC office, Bengal Sub Area, post taking charge as the President of CAB, Ganguly had a lengthy discussion with the Army top-brass on the re-development of the iconic Eden Gardens, on how the upcoming ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 could be staged in a bigger and better manner and other various areas how the bond between the Association and Army could be made stronger.

Advertisement

The T20 World Cup will begin on February 7, 2026, with the 20-team tournament running till March 8. A total of six sides will be in action on the opening day, including the titleholders India, as per the official website of the International Cricket Council (ICC).

Men in Blue will face the USA in Mumbai as they set out to become the first team to defend their Men's T20 World Cup crown.

Advertisement

India and Sri Lanka will co-host the 20-team ICC tournament across 29 days and eight venues (five in India and three in Sri Lanka).

The Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, MA Chidambaram Stadium (Chennai), Arun Jaitley Stadium (New Delhi), Wankhede Stadium (Mumbai), Eden Gardens (Kolkata), R. Premadasa Stadium (Colombo), Sinhalese Sports Club Cricket Ground (Colombo) and Pallekele International Cricket Stadium (Kandy) round out the complete list of host venues. (ANI)

Former India skipper Rohit Sharma, who captained the reigning champions India to glory at the 2024 Men's T20 World Cup, has been announced as the tournament ambassador for the 2026 edition. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts