Cabo Verde goalie Vozinha headed to Chile post FIFA World Cup 2026 stardom

New Delhi [India], July 25 (ANI): Cabo Verde goalkeeper Vozinha, who became a star on and off the field during the recently concluded FIFA World Cup 2026, has signed a deal with Chile club Colo-Colo in the current transfer window.

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The club president, Anibal Mosa, confirmed the deal and said that the 40-year-old goalie will fly to Chile in the coming days to get the medical done before the deal is officially revealed.

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Speaking on France's RMC Network as quoted by Goal.com, Mosa said, "Vozinha will become a Colo-Colo player. He will arrive in Chile soon, undergo the necessary tests, then be officially presented at the Estadio Monumental."

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The switch ends speculation over one of the hottest post-FIFA WC free agents in football. Prior to this, Vozinha was linked to a move to Major League Soccer (MLS) club Inter Miami, where he could have shared the changing room with legendary Lionel Messi had the deal turned into reality.

Vozinha made a total of 18 saves in this tournament; the only goalkeepers aged 40 or older to register more saves at a single WC are Peter Shilton (28 in 1990 for England) and Dino Zoff (27 in 1982 for Italy), as per OptaJoe.

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Cabo Verde played out unbeaten against three world champion teams, the eventual champions and Spain, the 19th-ranked two-time champions Uruguay and the second-placed and pushed defending champions Argentina to their absolute limits in a clash that ended 3-2 in Argentina's favour after going into extra time in the round of 32.

Vozinha's real name is Josimar Jose Evora Dias, and he had no professional deal to his name till age of 26, having played in Cyprus, Slovakia, Moldova and Angola. Before the FIFA World Cup, he was playing for Portuguese second division side Chaves.

Mosa said that Vozinha's "excellent form" caused them to bring him to the club.

"From a sporting point of view, Vozinha is in excellent form, and that is why we decided to bring him in," he signed off. (ANI)

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