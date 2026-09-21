Calicut FC player Rijon Jose dies in Kozhikode road accident

Kozhikode (Keralam) [India], September 21(ANI): Calicut FC footballer Rijon Jose died in a road accident near Christian College on the Gandhi Road flyover in Kozhikode late Sunday night.

Rijon, 29, was travelling on a motorcycle with fellow footballer Ghani Ahmed Nigam when the vehicle collided with another motorcycle around 10.30 pm, according to preliminary information.

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Both players were rushed to the Kozhikode Medical College Hospital following the accident. However, Rijon succumbed to his injuries at around 12.15 AM IST. He was a native of Thrissur.

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Nigam, who also represents Keralam in the Santosh Trophy, sustained serious injuries and is undergoing treatment.

The incident occurred shortly after Calicut FC announced its squad on Sunday. The team had also started preparations for the upcoming Super League Kerala season, which is scheduled to begin this week.

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Calicut FC's training sessions were being held at JDT, Kozhikode, when the tragic incident took place.

Football club Gokulam Kerala FC on Monday expressed condolences over the death of Calicut FC player Rijohn.

Taking to Instagram, Gokulam Kerala FC shared a condolence message for the 29-year-old footballer and extended support to his family, teammates and the club.

"It is with deep sorrow that we mourn the passing of Rijohn Jose of Calicut FC. Our heartfelt condolences to his family, teammates, friends, and the entire Calicut FC family. May they find strength and comfort in this difficult time," the club wrote.

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Meanwhile, the third season of Super League Kerala is set to begin on September 25, with parliamentarian Shashi Tharoor serving as the chief patron of Thiruvananthapuram Kombans FC, actor Prithviraj Sukumaran as the co-owner of Forca Kochi FC, and cricketer Sanju Samson as the co-owner of Malappuram FC.

The third season is set to begin with a strong line-up of teams and prominent personalities. The upcoming season will feature Calicut FC, Forca Kochi FC, Kannur Warriors FC, Malappuram FC, Thiruvananthapuram Kombans FC and Thrissur Magic FC, a release said.

Super League Kerala was launched in 2024 with the aim of developing professional football in the state and providing local players with opportunities to play alongside experienced Indian and international footballers. (ANI)

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