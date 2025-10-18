Calicut to host Grand Finale of Indian Supercross Racing League season two in December

Calicut (Kerala) [India], October 18 (ANI): Indian Supercross Racing League (ISRL), the world's first-of-its-kind franchise-based Supercross racing league, will host the Grand Finale of its upcoming second season in Calicut.

This was announced at an event that was highlighted by a flag-off ceremony and trophy reveal by the Mayor of Calicut, Beena Philip. The iconic EMS Corporation Stadium in Calicut will transform into a world-class motorsport venue on December 20-21, 2025, elevating Kerala's supercross ecosystem to professional world-class racing standards. The finale will also see the presence of megastar Salman Khan, who is the brand ambassador and an investor in the league.

The event was attended by distinguished guests, including Ashique Kainikara, Director, Sports Foundation Kerala, Nikhil P, District Sports Council President, Kozhikode and Eeshan Lokhande, Co-Founder of the Indian Supercross Racing League (ISRL).

Speaking at the event, V. Abdurahiman, said: "Kerala has long been recognised for its sporting culture and the significant presence of motorsport enthusiasts in the state. Hosting the Indian Supercross Racing League at the EMS Stadium is a step towards aligning this passion with world-class infrastructure. Such initiatives not only expand opportunities for athletes but also reinforce Kerala's commitment to diversifying its sporting ecosystem and positioning the state as a destination for international-standard events"

Commenting on the development, Eeshan Lokhande said, "ISRL is designed to give riders exposure at an international level while also offering fans an experience on par with the best in the world. What excites us most about hosting Round 3 in Kerala is the opportunity to connect raw passion with opportunity, build pathways for future champions, and showcase how India can create a sustainable motorsport ecosystem".

The final round in Kerala is being organised in association with Bandidos Motorsports, founded by Murshid Basheer, a renowned adventure motorcyclist and race promoter who has built India's largest motorcycle accessories ecosystem - Bandidos PITSTOP. Over the past decade, Bandidos Motorsports has been at the forefront of developing Kerala's motorsport identity from grassroots dirt races and local training programs to national-level events in Thrissur, Kochi, and Calicut.

Murshid Basheer, shares, "For over a decade, Bandidos Motorsports been curating hands-on experiences and continues to nurture young talent and professionalise motorsport culture across India. Kerala has the most passionate, engaged and responsive motorsport audience. Bringing the Indian Supercross Racing League 2025 Grand Finale to Calicut will further prove how Kerala is a great place for an event of this magnitude. We are proud to be leading this effort by working closely with the Sports Ministry of Kerala, the Calicut Corporation and Kerala Football Association to make this vision a reality. And we're just getting started. It's about building a future where motorsports in India has a capital, and that capital is Kerala."

Kerala is becoming a notable hub for professional motorsports, with grassroots participation, local academies, and government support. This milestone marks a major step in Kerala's sporting journey, uniting its vibrant sports culture with ISRL's vision to deliver world-class racing experiences, while boosting tourism and youth engagement across the state.

With safety standards, race-track quality, and fan experience at the forefront, ISRL remains committed to ensuring that Kerala's EMS Stadium plays host to thrilling races and highlights how multipurpose venues can contribute to both government and community.

SEASON 2 CALENDAR

Pune - October 25th & 26th, 2025 - Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Balewadi

Hyderabad - December 6th & 7th, 2025 - Gachibowli Stadium

Kozhikide - Grand Finale - December 20th & 21st, 2025 - EMS Corporation Stadium

Tickets for ISRL Season 2 are now available on BookMyShow. (ANI)

