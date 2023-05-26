Call on Asia Cup after IPL final

PTI

New Delhi, May 25

A decision on the Asia Cup’s fate will be taken on the sidelines of the IPL final, which will be attended by top Asian Cricket Council (ACC) dignitaries, BCCI secretary Jay Shah said today.

Pakistan have the hosting rights for this year’s Asia Cup but with the BCCI deciding against sending Team India to the neighbouring country without government permission, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Najam Sethi had proposed a hybrid model where they will organise at least four games on home soil and India will play their matches at a neutral venue.

It couldn’t be confirmed whether Sethi has been formally invited for the IPL final.

“As of now, the decision with regards to hosting of Asia Cup hasn’t yet been finalised. We are busy with IPL but the top dignitaries of Sri Lanka Cricket, Bangladesh and Afghanistan Cricket Board are coming to watch the IPL final. We will have a discussion and take a final decision in due course,” Shah said.

It has been learnt that Sethi’s proposed hybrid model looks like a feasible solution although ACC had made no formal statements. According to the model, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Nepal and Afghanistan will play four preliminary matches in Pakistan and India would play all their games at neutral venues. The two India-Pakistan games will also be held in Sri Lanka, although PCB wants Dubai as the venue. The weather in the UAE in September is not conducive for 50-over games but to make the hybrid model work logistically, the UAE is a far better option for the ACC.